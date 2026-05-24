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HomeNewsIndiaRahul Gandhi urges party's Muslim leaders to raise issues concerning their community

Rahul Gandhi urges party's Muslim leaders to raise issues concerning their community

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged Muslim leaders of the party to vociferously raise issues concerning their community and to work towards enhancing their representatio.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 May 2026 12:30 AM (IST)

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged Muslim leaders of the party to vociferously raise issues concerning their community and to work towards enhancing their representation.

Sources said that during a meeting of the advisory council of the party's Minority Department, Rahul Gandhi said that if injustice is done against a Muslim, one should raise their voice specifically as a 'Muslim', rather than merely as a member of a 'minority' group.

Similarly, he emphasised that if Dalits, OBCs, or members of the general category face attacks, the issue should be raised by explicitly identifying that specific community.

"Rahul Gandhi's direct message was that the Congress party should not shy away from using the word 'Muslim'. It has often been observed these days that instead of explicitly saying 'Muslim,' people tend to use the term 'minority'," a leader present at the meeting said.

Sources further said Gandhi also stressed the need for the Congress party's Minority Department to create a platform that ensures adequate participation for the community within the party structure.

According to sources, while touching upon the issue of "vote theft," he said that former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had previously not aligned with the Congress on this matter, but has now called for a movement against it.

He also remarked in the context of the Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam that these elections were not conducted in a "free and fair" manner.

Sources said that citing the country's current economic situation, the former Congress president claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "lacks" the capability to effectively manage the situation over the long term. PTI SKC -- MNK MNK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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