Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi visits Chennai October 10 for student interaction.

Possible meeting with actor-politician Vijay adds political significance.

Gandhi's visit precedes PM Modi's TN programme October 11.

CJP simultaneously protests in Delhi over election irregularities.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Chennai on October 10 for an interaction with students and members of Gen Z at Island Grounds. The visit has acquired added political significance as it comes a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled Tamil Nadu visit and on the same day as a protest planned by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in Delhi. The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) has begun registrations for the student interaction by releasing a QR code. The party has branded the programme as part of its 'Voice of Students' campaign.

‘Chennai Roars’

The TNCC announced Gandhi's visit on X with a post that said: "CHENNAI ROARS…VAATHI IS COMING. Rahul Gandhi is coming to Chennai to meet Students. 10 October | Island Grounds, Chennai. Chhatron Ki Goonj — மாணவர்களின் குரல்."

ALSO READ: 'Irreplaceable Loss': Yogi, Gadkari, Sunetra Pawar Mourn Nana Patekar's Demise, Recall His Work Beyond Cinema

TNCC president Manickam Tagore told reporters on Wednesday that the programme is part of the "Voice of Students" (Manavargalin Kural) campaign. According to Tagore, this will be Gandhi's sixth student interaction under the initiative.

Similar programmes have previously been held in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, he said. The discussions at those events focused on concerns including question paper leaks, unemployment, "coaching centre and exam loot," declining education funding and student safety.

Tagore also said that six students have died by suicide over NEET-related issues in Tamil Nadu this year.

Vijay Meeting In Focus

Gandhi's proposed interaction with students is not the only political development expected during his Chennai visit. Reports suggest that he could hold a formal meeting with actor-politician Vijay.

Such a meeting would come amid growing attention to the Congress-TVK relationship following the post-poll alliance between the two parties. Gandhi's Chennai visit would be his third trip to Tamil Nadu since the alliance was formed.

He had earlier attended Vijay's swearing-in ceremony and also participated in a Congress district leaders' training meeting in Mamallapuram.

The possibility of another meeting between the two leaders is therefore likely to draw attention as political parties prepare for the next phase of electoral activity in Tamil Nadu.

ALSO READ: A 'Surprise Guest' To Reach Dipke-Led Anti-SIR Protest In Bengaluru Today. Who's He?

Modi Visit Adds Edge

The timing of Gandhi's Chennai programme is also significant because Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Tamil Nadu on October 11.

Modi is expected to inaugurate Corridor 4 of Chennai Metro Phase II, covering the stretch between Poonamallee and Vadapalani.

With Gandhi's student outreach planned for October 10 and Modi's government programme scheduled for the following day, the back-to-back visits are likely to put Tamil Nadu's political landscape under sharper focus.

DMK Targets Rahul

Gandhi's Chennai programme comes against the backdrop of criticism from the ruling DMK over his recent protest in Delhi.

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai described Gandhi as "duplicitous" and questioned his silence over alleged SIR-related voter deletions in Tamil Nadu.

Annadurai also alleged that Gandhi was reluctant to raise the issue because of Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The remarks come as the Congress and its allies continue to raise concerns around electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

CJP Plans Delhi Protest

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has announced a demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10 over alleged irregularities linked to elections and voter lists.

The party has formally informed the Delhi Police about the proposed protest and is appealing to people to participate in the demonstration. CJP leader Saurav Das has particularly called upon young people from Bihar to join the protest.

A video of Das urging Bihar residents to attend the demonstration has circulated on social media.

"All people from Bihar, listen… brothers and sisters, if you don't come, the atmosphere won't be created. If people from Bihar come, the atmosphere will be created," Das said in the video.