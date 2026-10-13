India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaRahul Gandhi To Hold Talks With MPs, Students On Vote Chori; Invites Them Over Tea

Rahul Gandhi To Hold Talks With MPs, Students On Vote Chori; Invites Them Over Tea

The meeting is expected to focus on coordinating the Opposition’s campaign against alleged ‘vote chori’ (vote theft) and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 11:00 AM (IST)

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has invited INDIA bloc MPs, representatives of civil society groups and student organisations to his residence for a tea meeting on Tuesday, sources said. The meeting is expected to focus on coordinating the Opposition’s campaign against alleged ‘vote chori’ (vote theft) and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Sources said the INDIA bloc may also hold a joint press conference or stage a protest as part of its next course of action.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at Gandhi’s residence at 5, Sunehri Bagh Road, where Opposition leaders are likely to discuss a common strategy for joint demonstrations and intensify their demand for the CEC’s resignation.

The development comes a day after the Opposition’s campaign over alleged electoral irregularities reached the Supreme Court. Several INDIA bloc leaders, along with activists and civil society representatives, took part in a ‘March for Democracy’ through a heavily barricaded route in the national capital. The leaders subsequently filed a joint petition challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and raising allegations of poll-related irregularities.

A large gathering carrying flags and posters assembled at Connaught Place in central Delhi for the march. Among those who participated were Rahul Gandhi, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, CPI leader D Raja, CPI(M) leader M A Baby, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule.

The protesters crossed one barricade on Bhagwan Dass Road but were stopped at a second security barricade. Following the march, senior INDIA bloc leaders approached the Supreme Court and submitted their joint petition.

The petition names the Election Commission of India, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi as respondents.

The latest move follows the Chief Justice of India’s refusal to meet the Leaders of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over the matter, citing that it was sub judice.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 13 Oct 2026 11:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi INDIA BLOC Vote Chori 'vote Chori' : Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
BJP Alleges 'Rahul Gandhi Shoved Pregnant Journalist' At SIR Protest, Leading To Her Hospitalisation
BJP Alleges 'Rahul Gandhi Shoved Pregnant Journalist' At SIR Protest, Leading To Her Hospitalisation
India
Delhi Police Seek More Time For 273 CAPF Companies Amid Fears Of Fresh Protests
Delhi Police Seek More Time For 273 CAPF Companies Amid Fears Of Fresh Protests
India
Rahul Gandhi's SIR Petition Still Has Registry Defects; Two Other Pleas Listed For Hearing Today
Rahul Gandhi's SIR Petition Still Has Registry Defects; Two Other Pleas Listed For Hearing Today
India
Rs 220 Fee Shortfall, Missing Docs: SC Flags 14 Errors In Rahul Gandhi's Plea Against Gyanesh Kumar
Supreme Court Flags 14 Errors In Rahul Gandhi's Plea Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Advertisement

Videos

UP Politics: Owaisi Challenges Yogi From Sambhal, Akhilesh From Gorakhpur
Big Economic News: India Set For 7% Growth, Says IMF Forecast
Delhi Update: CJP Spokesperson Saurabh Das And Ashutosh Ranka Detained
INDIA Bloc: Rahul Gandhi Calls MPs For Tea Meeting Ahead Of Press Conference
Delhi Crime: Young Man Allegedly Beaten To Death After Nightclub Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget