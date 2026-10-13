Rahul Gandhi To Hold Talks With MPs, Students On Vote Chori; Invites Them Over Tea

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has invited INDIA bloc MPs, representatives of civil society groups and student organisations to his residence for a tea meeting on Tuesday, sources said. The meeting is expected to focus on coordinating the Opposition’s campaign against alleged ‘vote chori’ (vote theft) and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Sources said the INDIA bloc may also hold a joint press conference or stage a protest as part of its next course of action.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at Gandhi’s residence at 5, Sunehri Bagh Road, where Opposition leaders are likely to discuss a common strategy for joint demonstrations and intensify their demand for the CEC’s resignation.

The development comes a day after the Opposition’s campaign over alleged electoral irregularities reached the Supreme Court. Several INDIA bloc leaders, along with activists and civil society representatives, took part in a ‘March for Democracy’ through a heavily barricaded route in the national capital. The leaders subsequently filed a joint petition challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and raising allegations of poll-related irregularities.

A large gathering carrying flags and posters assembled at Connaught Place in central Delhi for the march. Among those who participated were Rahul Gandhi, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, CPI leader D Raja, CPI(M) leader M A Baby, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule.

The protesters crossed one barricade on Bhagwan Dass Road but were stopped at a second security barricade. Following the march, senior INDIA bloc leaders approached the Supreme Court and submitted their joint petition.

The petition names the Election Commission of India, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi as respondents.

The latest move follows the Chief Justice of India’s refusal to meet the Leaders of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over the matter, citing that it was sub judice.