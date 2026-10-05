India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia‘Make Saket Police Station CCTV Public’: Rahul Gandhi Targets Amit Shah, Delhi Police Over Sexual Harassment Complaints

‘Make Saket Police Station CCTV Public’: Rahul Gandhi Targets Amit Shah, Delhi Police Over Sexual Harassment Complaints

Rahul Gandhi slammed Delhi Police over sexual harassment complaints, demanded Saket police station CCTV footage be made public and sought action against cops accused of misconduct.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi criticised police for alleged sexual harassment complaints.
  • Gandhi demanded CCTV footage and action against guilty police.
  • Women alleged violence in Saket station; Gandhi shared video.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has criticised the Delhi Police over complaints of sexual harassment, demanding that the complete CCTV footage from Saket police station be made public and that action be taken immediately against police personnel found guilty.

He also demanded justice for Shaheen, Nafisa and others who have allegedly faced violence and misconduct by the Delhi Police. “Amit Shah ji, why are you and your police afraid of women?” Gandhi said.

Gandhi also met the women who have made the allegations and shared a video of the interaction on his social media account on X.

Also Read: ‘CEC Lied, Changed Form 6 Deliberately’: Congress Steps Up Attack On Gyanesh Kumar

‘Silence Women Who Ask Questions’: Rahul Gandhi

In his post, Gandhi said the events unfolding in Delhi follow a single pattern — “silence women who ask questions”.

He said hundreds of people were detained at Jantar Mantar, while women protesters alleged that male police personnel misbehaved with them. Gandhi also alleged that women journalists had their cameras snatched and were dragged, while an FIR was not registered on a complaint by one journalist.

‘Police Stations Becoming A Threat To Women’

Gandhi said Shaheen and Nafisa had spoken about the alleged violence and misconduct they faced inside Saket police station a few weeks ago.

“Think about it — inside a police station, a place where women go to file complaints. Those responsible for protecting women are becoming a threat to them,” Gandhi said, adding that the Delhi Police comes under the Union Home Ministry.

In the video shared by Gandhi, some women can be seen showing injury marks and recounting their alleged experiences at the police station. They also alleged that they were beaten after being taken inside the police station.

One woman can be heard asking Gandhi who gave police personnel the right to beat them inside the police station. Gandhi shared nearly nine minutes of footage of the interaction.

Protest Outside Parliament Street Police Station

Earlier, a protest was held outside Parliament Street police station under the leadership of CJP spokesperson Saurav Das. Some women protesters accused the Delhi Police of sexual harassment.

Also Read: UP Rajya Sabha Election: BJP Announces 8 Candidates, Drops Smriti Irani, Hardeep Puri

A delegation also met police officials, following which the police said the complaint had been handed over to the Crime Branch.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Rahul Gandhi criticize the Delhi Police?

Rahul Gandhi criticized the Delhi Police over complaints of sexual harassment. He demanded public CCTV footage from Saket police station and action against guilty personnel.

What specific actions did Rahul Gandhi demand regarding the complaints?

Gandhi demanded that the complete CCTV footage from Saket police station be made public. He also called for immediate action against police personnel found guilty.

What concerns did Rahul Gandhi raise about police stations?

Gandhi expressed concern that police stations, meant to protect women, are becoming a threat. He highlighted alleged violence and misconduct inside Saket police station.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 05 Oct 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Journalists Delhi POlice CCTV Footage : Rahul Gandhi Sexual Harrasment Case
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
UP Rajya Sabha Polls 2026: Who All Are BJP Candidates? Check Full List
UP Rajya Sabha Polls 2026: Who All Are BJP Candidates? Check Full List
India
‘How Was Form 6 Modified Without SC Approval?’: Abhijit Dipke Questions CEC Amid SIR Row
‘How Was Form 6 Modified Without SC Approval?’: Dipke Questions CEC Amid SIR Row
India
FIR Against Chandrashekhar Azad In Rape Case? Delhi Court Gives Police More Time
FIR Against Chandrashekhar Azad In Rape Case? Delhi Court Gives Police More Time
India
‘We Did Not Approve Modified Form 6’: CJI Surya Kant’s Key Remark Amid CEC Gyanesh Kumar Row
‘SC Did Not Approve Modified Form 6’: CJI's Key Remark Amid CEC Gyanesh Kumar Row
Advertisement

Videos

Supreme Court Notice: Election Commission Asked To Respond Over Gyanesh Kumar Row
Breaking: New CCTV shows Rasik Dulari before jump; questions deepen in Vrindavan ashram case
UP Flood Alert: Gomti in spate floods Lucknow colonies, 4-5 ft water; CM Yogi to conduct aerial survey
India Politics: Kharge lists 3 demands, opposition ups pressure on CEC ahead of SC hearing today
Breaking: Falahari Baba alleges ‘fake saints’ takeover at Premanand Maharaj’s Kelikunj Ashram
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget