Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi criticised police for alleged sexual harassment complaints.

Gandhi demanded CCTV footage and action against guilty police.

Women alleged violence in Saket station; Gandhi shared video.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has criticised the Delhi Police over complaints of sexual harassment, demanding that the complete CCTV footage from Saket police station be made public and that action be taken immediately against police personnel found guilty.

He also demanded justice for Shaheen, Nafisa and others who have allegedly faced violence and misconduct by the Delhi Police. “Amit Shah ji, why are you and your police afraid of women?” Gandhi said.

Gandhi also met the women who have made the allegations and shared a video of the interaction on his social media account on X.

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‘Silence Women Who Ask Questions’: Rahul Gandhi

In his post, Gandhi said the events unfolding in Delhi follow a single pattern — “silence women who ask questions”.

He said hundreds of people were detained at Jantar Mantar, while women protesters alleged that male police personnel misbehaved with them. Gandhi also alleged that women journalists had their cameras snatched and were dragged, while an FIR was not registered on a complaint by one journalist.

दिल्ली में इस वक़्त जो हो रहा है, उसका एक ही पैटर्न है - जो औरत सवाल पूछे, उसे चुप कराओ। जंतर-मंतर पर सैकड़ों लोग हिरासत में लिए गए। महिला प्रदर्शनकारियों ने आरोप लगाया कि पुरुष पुलिसकर्मियों ने उनके साथ बदसलूकी की। महिला पत्रकारों के कैमरे छीने गए, उन्हें घसीटा गया। एक पत्रकार की शिकायत पर FIR तक दर्ज नहीं हुई। कुछ हफ्तों पहले शाहीन और नफ़ीसा ने साकेत थाने के अंदर अपने साथ हुई हिंसा और बदसलूकी की आपबीती सुनाई है। सोचिए, थाने के अंदर - वो जगह जहां महिलाएं शिकायत लेकर जाती हैं। जिन पर महिलाओं की रक्षा की ज़िम्मेदारी है, वही आज उनके लिए ख़तरा बन रहे हैं। और दिल्ली पुलिस किसके अधीन है - यह पूरा देश जानता है। साकेत थाने का पूरा CCTV फुटेज सार्वजनिक किया जाए। दोषी पुलिसकर्मियों पर तुरंत कार्रवाई हो। शाहीन, नफ़ीसा और जिनके साथ भी दिल्ली पुलिस ने हिंसा और बदतमीज़ी की है उनको न्याय मिले। अमित शाह जी - आप और आपकी पुलिस महिलाओं से डरती क्यों है? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 5, 2026

‘Police Stations Becoming A Threat To Women’

Gandhi said Shaheen and Nafisa had spoken about the alleged violence and misconduct they faced inside Saket police station a few weeks ago.

“Think about it — inside a police station, a place where women go to file complaints. Those responsible for protecting women are becoming a threat to them,” Gandhi said, adding that the Delhi Police comes under the Union Home Ministry.

In the video shared by Gandhi, some women can be seen showing injury marks and recounting their alleged experiences at the police station. They also alleged that they were beaten after being taken inside the police station.

One woman can be heard asking Gandhi who gave police personnel the right to beat them inside the police station. Gandhi shared nearly nine minutes of footage of the interaction.

Protest Outside Parliament Street Police Station

Earlier, a protest was held outside Parliament Street police station under the leadership of CJP spokesperson Saurav Das. Some women protesters accused the Delhi Police of sexual harassment.

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A delegation also met police officials, following which the police said the complaint had been handed over to the Crime Branch.