BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has submitted a notice seeking a substantive motion against Rahul Gandhi, proposing his suspension from Parliament and revocation of his membership.
BJP's Nishikant Dubey Moves Motion Against Rahul Gandhi, Seeks Suspension From Lok Sabha
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey files motion against Rahul Gandhi over remarks on India–US trade deal, seeks suspension.
A fresh political flashpoint erupted in Parliament after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey submitted a notice in the Lok Sabha seeking a substantive motion against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The move follows Gandhi’s remarks on the India–US interim trade agreement and his allegations involving Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, which triggered sharp objections from treasury bench members.
Dubey has accused Gandhi of misleading the House and demanded strict action, including suspension from Parliament and revocation of his membership.
Motion Seeks Rahul Gandhi's Suspension
In the notice filed before the Lok Sabha, Dubey called for disciplinary measures against the Congress leader, arguing that his statements were not only inaccurate but also damaging, as per a report on India Today. He urged that Gandhi be suspended and his parliamentary membership cancelled.
The development marks a significant escalation in the ongoing confrontation between the ruling BJP and the principal opposition party, as confrontations in the House have grown increasingly frequent in recent sessions.
Allegations Raised Outside Parliament
Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Dubey levelled further accusations against Gandhi. He alleged that the Congress leader had links with international organizations such as the Soros Foundation, Ford Foundation, and USAID. Dubey also claimed that Gandhi’s visits to countries including Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, and the United States were connected to “anti-India activities”, reported The Hindu.
Additionally, the BJP MP argued that Gandhi should be prohibited from contesting elections in the future, intensifying the political rhetoric surrounding the issue.
'Do They Give...': Rahul Gandhi
Responding to questions on a privilege motion being brought against him, Rahul Gandhi said, "Do they give you some keywords?"
Frequently Asked Questions
What action has been proposed against Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha?
What were Rahul Gandhi's remarks that led to this action?
Rahul Gandhi made remarks on the India-US interim trade agreement and made allegations involving Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
What further allegations has Nishikant Dubey made against Rahul Gandhi?
Dubey alleged that Rahul Gandhi has links with organizations like the Soros Foundation, Ford Foundation, and USAID, and that his foreign visits are connected to 'anti-India activities'.
What is the broader context of this development?
This marks an escalation in the ongoing confrontation between the ruling BJP and the principal opposition party, with confrontations in Parliament growing more frequent.