Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaBJP’s Nishikant Dubey Moves Motion Against Rahul Gandhi, Seeks Suspension From Lok Sabha

BJP’s Nishikant Dubey Moves Motion Against Rahul Gandhi, Seeks Suspension From Lok Sabha

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey files motion against Rahul Gandhi over remarks on India–US trade deal, seeks suspension.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 12:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A fresh political flashpoint erupted in Parliament after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey submitted a notice in the Lok Sabha seeking a substantive motion against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The move follows Gandhi’s remarks on the India–US interim trade agreement and his allegations involving Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, which triggered sharp objections from treasury bench members.

Dubey has accused Gandhi of misleading the House and demanded strict action, including suspension from Parliament and revocation of his membership.

Motion Seeks Rahul Gandhi's Suspension 

In the notice filed before the Lok Sabha, Dubey called for disciplinary measures against the Congress leader, arguing that his statements were not only inaccurate but also damaging, as per a report on India Today. He urged that Gandhi be suspended and his parliamentary membership cancelled.

The development marks a significant escalation in the ongoing confrontation between the ruling BJP and the principal opposition party, as confrontations in the House have grown increasingly frequent in recent sessions.

Allegations Raised Outside Parliament

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Dubey levelled further accusations against Gandhi. He alleged that the Congress leader had links with international organizations such as the Soros Foundation, Ford Foundation, and USAID. Dubey also claimed that Gandhi’s visits to countries including Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, and the United States were connected to “anti-India activities”, reported The Hindu.

Additionally, the BJP MP argued that Gandhi should be prohibited from contesting elections in the future, intensifying the political rhetoric surrounding the issue.

'Do They Give...': Rahul Gandhi

Responding to questions on a privilege motion being brought against him, Rahul Gandhi said, "Do they give you some keywords?"

Related Video

Breaking News: Shivam Mishra Arrested in Kanpur Lamborghini Case

Frequently Asked Questions

What action has been proposed against Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha?

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has submitted a notice seeking a substantive motion against Rahul Gandhi, proposing his suspension from Parliament and revocation of his membership.

What were Rahul Gandhi's remarks that led to this action?

Rahul Gandhi made remarks on the India-US interim trade agreement and made allegations involving Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

What further allegations has Nishikant Dubey made against Rahul Gandhi?

Dubey alleged that Rahul Gandhi has links with organizations like the Soros Foundation, Ford Foundation, and USAID, and that his foreign visits are connected to 'anti-India activities'.

What is the broader context of this development?

This marks an escalation in the ongoing confrontation between the ruling BJP and the principal opposition party, with confrontations in Parliament growing more frequent.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Feb 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi : Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
BJP’s Nishikant Dubey Moves Motion Against Rahul Gandhi, Seeks Suspension From Lok Sabha
BJP’s Nishikant Dubey Moves Motion Against Rahul Gandhi, Seeks Suspension From Lok Sabha
India
Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Shivam Arrested In Kanpur Lamborghini Crash
Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Shivam Arrested In Kanpur Lamborghini Crash
World
Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election After Hasina's Ouster, BNP Emerges Frontrunner: Top Points
Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election After Hasina's Ouster, BNP Emerges Frontrunner
World
Trump Urges Continued Iran Talks During White House Meeting With Netanyahu, Warns Of Action
Trump Urges Continued Iran Talks During White House Meeting With Netanyahu, Warns Of Action
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Shivam Mishra Arrested in Kanpur Lamborghini Case
Bangladesh Election: Voting Underway in Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman Casts Ballot
PARLIAMENT ROW : Nirmala Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi’s Allegations
Political Row: Dhaka Sees Heavy Deployment Ahead of Tarique Rahman’s Vote
Politics: Bangladesh Holds First Election After Hasina Government’s Ouster
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
How Deleted Assam BJP Video Raises Questions On Political Messaging & Responsibility
Opinion
Embed widget