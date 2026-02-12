BJP’s Nishikant Dubey Moves Motion Against Rahul Gandhi, Seeks Suspension From Lok Sabha

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A fresh political flashpoint erupted in Parliament after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey submitted a notice in the Lok Sabha seeking a substantive motion against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The move follows Gandhi’s remarks on the India–US interim trade agreement and his allegations involving Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, which triggered sharp objections from treasury bench members.

Dubey has accused Gandhi of misleading the House and demanded strict action, including suspension from Parliament and revocation of his membership.

Motion Seeks Rahul Gandhi's Suspension

In the notice filed before the Lok Sabha, Dubey called for disciplinary measures against the Congress leader, arguing that his statements were not only inaccurate but also damaging, as per a report on India Today. He urged that Gandhi be suspended and his parliamentary membership cancelled.

The development marks a significant escalation in the ongoing confrontation between the ruling BJP and the principal opposition party, as confrontations in the House have grown increasingly frequent in recent sessions.

Allegations Raised Outside Parliament

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Dubey levelled further accusations against Gandhi. He alleged that the Congress leader had links with international organizations such as the Soros Foundation, Ford Foundation, and USAID. Dubey also claimed that Gandhi’s visits to countries including Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, and the United States were connected to “anti-India activities”, reported The Hindu.

Additionally, the BJP MP argued that Gandhi should be prohibited from contesting elections in the future, intensifying the political rhetoric surrounding the issue.

'Do They Give...': Rahul Gandhi

Responding to questions on a privilege motion being brought against him, Rahul Gandhi said, "Do they give you some keywords?"