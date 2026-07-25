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English NewsNewsIndiaRahul Slams Centre Over NEET Protest Crackdown: 'Shut Metro, Roads, Food...But Not Paper Leaks'

Rahul Slams Centre Over NEET Protest Crackdown: 'Shut Metro, Roads, Food...But Not Paper Leaks'

Rahul Gandhi attacks the Centre over Delhi Metro station closures, saying the government could shut roads but failed to stop paper leaks.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 11:31 AM (IST)
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  • Security measures increased following earlier violent July 20 march.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Centre after authorities shut 18 Delhi Metro stations amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests over the alleged NEET paper leak. Accusing the government of responding to student protests with excessive restrictions, the Leader of the Opposition said the administration had failed to address the root issue that sparked the demonstrations. His remarks came after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) suspended entry and exit at several stations across central Delhi, citing security concerns as protests and police deployment intensified in the national capital.

Rahul Gandhi Targets Centre Over Crackdown On Students

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government had imposed sweeping restrictions on students demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations while failing to prevent paper leaks.

In a strongly worded statement, Rahul Gandhi said, "Shut down the metro. Shut down the roads. Shut down the shops. Shut down the Internet. Shut down the food. The government has taken these cruel steps against students who are demanding their rights."

He followed it with a direct swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding, "But there's just one thing they couldn't shut down, Mr. Modi—paper leaks."

The Congress leader's remarks come as protests demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation continue to grip the capital.

ALSO READ: Will Dharmendra Pradhan Resign Today? CJP-Centre Talks Enter Crucial Third Round Amid NEET Protest Deadlock

DMRC Closes 18 Metro Stations Amid Security Concerns

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced that 18 Metro stations would remain closed from 7:30 am on Saturday until further notice.

In a post on X, the DMRC said the decision had been taken for security reasons. While passenger entry and exit have been suspended at the affected stations, interchange facilities at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat continue to remain operational.

The transport authority also apologised to commuters for the inconvenience caused. However, it did not specify why New Delhi Metro Station was included among the stations ordered to remain closed.

ALSO READ: 15 Killed As Suicide Attack Hits Pakistan Security Checkpoint Near Afghan Border

Security Tightened After July 20 Protest March

The stations affected by the closure include Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Sewa Tirtha, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium, and Jhandewalan, with the last station added later.

The restrictions follow the violence reported during the July 20 "Sansad Chalo" march, when CJP supporters and students attempted to march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament while demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the alleged NEET paper leak.

Before You Go

PM Modi’s Message: PM Modi Posts Second Video Message for Students Within 24 Hours

Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked the protests mentioned in the article?

The protests were initiated by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the alleged NEET paper leak. Protesters are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 11:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Metro Dharmendra Pradhan CONGRESS NEET Paper Leak : Rahul Gandhi
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