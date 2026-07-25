Rahul Slams Centre Over NEET Protest Crackdown: 'Shut Metro, Roads, Food...But Not Paper Leaks'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Security measures increased following earlier violent July 20 march.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Centre after authorities shut 18 Delhi Metro stations amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests over the alleged NEET paper leak. Accusing the government of responding to student protests with excessive restrictions, the Leader of the Opposition said the administration had failed to address the root issue that sparked the demonstrations. His remarks came after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) suspended entry and exit at several stations across central Delhi, citing security concerns as protests and police deployment intensified in the national capital.

Rahul Gandhi Targets Centre Over Crackdown On Students

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government had imposed sweeping restrictions on students demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations while failing to prevent paper leaks.

In a strongly worded statement, Rahul Gandhi said, "Shut down the metro. Shut down the roads. Shut down the shops. Shut down the Internet. Shut down the food. The government has taken these cruel steps against students who are demanding their rights."

He followed it with a direct swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding, "But there's just one thing they couldn't shut down, Mr. Modi—paper leaks."

मेट्रो बंद करो।

रास्ते बंद करो।

दुकानें बंद करो।

Internet बंद करो।

खाना बंद करो।



अपना हक़ मांग रहे छात्रों के ख़िलाफ़ सरकार ने ये क्रूर कदम उठाए।



बस एक चीज़ बंद नहीं कर पाए, मोदी जी - पेपर लीक। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 25, 2026

The Congress leader's remarks come as protests demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation continue to grip the capital.

ALSO READ: Will Dharmendra Pradhan Resign Today? CJP-Centre Talks Enter Crucial Third Round Amid NEET Protest Deadlock

DMRC Closes 18 Metro Stations Amid Security Concerns

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced that 18 Metro stations would remain closed from 7:30 am on Saturday until further notice.

In a post on X, the DMRC said the decision had been taken for security reasons. While passenger entry and exit have been suspended at the affected stations, interchange facilities at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat continue to remain operational.

The transport authority also apologised to commuters for the inconvenience caused. However, it did not specify why New Delhi Metro Station was included among the stations ordered to remain closed.

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Security Tightened After July 20 Protest March

The stations affected by the closure include Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Sewa Tirtha, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium, and Jhandewalan, with the last station added later.

The restrictions follow the violence reported during the July 20 "Sansad Chalo" march, when CJP supporters and students attempted to march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament while demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the alleged NEET paper leak.