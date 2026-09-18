'Vote Chori, Govt Chori, Now Party Chori': Rahul Gandhi Slams EC Over TMC Name, Symbol Order

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gandhi described this as India's democratic decline.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at the Election Commission over its interim order barring rival Trinamool Congress factions from using the party's name and ‘Flowers and Grass’ symbol in the West Bengal bypolls, accusing the poll panel of helping forces that overturn people's electoral mandates.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi alleged that the same pattern had been followed in the cases of Shiv Sena, NCP and now the Trinamool Congress, claiming that the BJP and the Election Commission “join forces” to split parties before their election symbols are taken away.

“First Shiv Sena, then NCP, and now Trinamool Congress. Every time, the same pattern - BJP and the Election Commission join forces to split a party. Then its election symbol is snatched away,” Gandhi said.

“When an entire party can be stolen, it's hardly surprising that the votes of crores of Indians can be stolen too,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

‘Vote Chori, Government Chori, Now Party Chori’

Gandhi described the developments as part of what he called a decline in India's democracy.

“Vote chori. Government chori. Now party chori - these have become symbols of our democratic decline,” he said.

He also accused the Election Commission of failing to perform what he described as its constitutional duty of protecting the electoral mandate.

“The ECI's constitutional responsibility is to protect the mandate but instead, it's aiding those very forces that overturn the people's verdict,” Gandhi said.

Calling the issue broader than the TMC's internal dispute, he said, “This fight isn't just Mamata Banerjee's. It's the fight of every political party, every voter who wants free and fair elections.”

पहले शिवसेना, फिर NCP और अब तृणमूल कांग्रेस।



हर बार एक ही पैटर्न - BJP और चुनाव आयोग मिलकर एक पार्टी को तोड़ते हैं। फिर उसका चुनाव चिन्ह छीन लिया जाता है।



जब पूरी की पूरी पार्टी चोरी हो सकती है, तो करोड़ों भारतीयों के वोट चोरी होना भी हैरानी की बात नहीं।



वोट चोरी। सरकार चोरी।… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 18, 2026

ALSO READ: Mamata-Led TMC Submits New Name, Symbol Choices To EC ‘Under Strongest Protest’ After Interim Order

Congress Had Earlier Criticised EC

The Congress had also condemned the Election Commission's decision on Thursday, accusing the poll body of abdicating its constitutional responsibility.

The party had described the freezing of the All India Trinamool Congress name and its symbol as Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's “late night birthday gift” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The EC has directed the rival TMC factions not to use the party name or ‘Flowers and Grass’ symbol during the West Bengal bypolls and asked them to submit their preferred alternative names and symbols.

ALSO READ: Congress Backs Mamata, Slams ECI Over TMC Symbol Freeze, Calls Move ‘Gift To Modi’

What The EC Said

In its interim order issued on Thursday night, the Commission said it had heard leaders of the two factions led by Mamata Banerjee and Arup Roy before reaching its decision.

The poll panel said the dispute required a substantive determination under Paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

“On due consideration of the totality of information available on record... the Commission is of the opinion that there are two rival groups in the All India Trinamool Congress, one led by Ms. Mamata Banerjee and the other by Shri Arup Roy. Each group is now claiming to be the party,” the order said.

The Commission said it had therefore decided to put both factions on an “even keel” and protect their rights and interests through an interim arrangement covering the current bypolls until a final determination is made.

“Neither of the two groups led by Shri Arup Roy (Petitioner) and the other led by Ms. Mamata Banerjee (Respondent) shall be permitted to use the name of the party 'All India Trinamool Congress',” the EC said.

It also barred both groups from using the ‘Flowers and Grass’ symbol reserved for the All India Trinamool Congress.

The rival factions have been asked to submit their preferred names and symbols for the upcoming bypolls.