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English NewsNewsIndiaRahul Gandhi's SIR Petition Still Has Registry Defects; Two Other Pleas Listed For Hearing Today

Rahul Gandhi's SIR Petition Still Has Registry Defects; Two Other Pleas Listed For Hearing Today

The first concerns a defamation case filed in Mumbai in 2019 by BJP worker Mahesh Shrimrimal over Gandhi's alleged remark describing the Prime Minister as the “leader of thieves”.

Written By : Nipun Sehgal |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 09:09 AM (IST)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's petition challenging alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is unlikely to be heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, as it remains defective. The court registry flagged errors in the petition filed on Monday, and Gandhi's lawyers are yet to rectify them.

However, two other petitions filed by Gandhi are listed for hearing before separate benches of the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The first concerns a defamation case filed in Mumbai in 2019 by BJP worker Mahesh Shrimrimal over Gandhi's alleged remark describing the Prime Minister as the “leader of thieves”. The Bombay High Court has refused to quash the case.

The second petition challenges an order by the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate allegations of disproportionate assets against Gandhi.

SC Registry Flags More Than 10 Defects In SIR Petition

The Supreme Court registry flagged more than 10 defects in the petition filed by Gandhi and other opposition leaders over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise, sources said.

According to sources, the registry asked the lawyer filing the petition to submit a clear copy of the identity card of Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, who is one of the co-petitioners.

The registry also pointed out that some pages in the petition were illegible or missing. In addition, there was a shortfall of more than Rs 200 in the court fee, sources said.

Earlier on Monday, Gandhi and several other opposition leaders marched to the Supreme Court to submit the petition.

The plea has sought the formation of an independent committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge and assisted by technical experts and other eminent citizens. The committee would conduct an independent audit, within a stipulated timeframe, of deletions and modifications made to electoral rolls during the SIR exercise.

Published at : 13 Oct 2026 09:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Narendra Modi SC Supreme Court 'Narendra Modi' : Rahul Gandhi
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