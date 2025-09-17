Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Rahul Gandhi’s Friends Are Pak Terror Supporters': Kerala BJP Chief After Shahid Afridi Lauds Congress Leader

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Kerala BJP chief, condemned Shahid Afridi's praise of Rahul Gandhi and criticism of PM Modi.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 06:08 PM (IST)

Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar has lashed out at former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi for his televised remarks praising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

'Man Is Know By Friends': Rajeev Chandrasekhar 

Reacting to Afridi’s comments, Chandrasekhar told ANI, “A man is defined by his enemies and is known by his friends. Rahul Gandhi's friends are all Pakistani terror supporters like this buffoon, Shahid Afridi. Do not make idiots famous. My own request to all Indians is - don't make these jokers from Pakistan, ignore them, they are footnotes in the history that India is writing, that is shaping the world, that is shaping the future of India."



What Did Shahid Afridi Say? 

Afridi had earlier accused the Indian government of exploiting religious divisions and claimed such politics would persist under BJP rule. He contrasted this with Rahul Gandhi’s approach, suggesting the Congress MP was more open to dialogue with Pakistan, and further alleged that India was trying to emulate Israel’s geopolitical stance, as per a report on India Today.

The controversy comes amid heightened India–Pakistan tensions following the Indian cricket team’s refusal to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts during an Asia Cup clash—seen as a gesture of solidarity with victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Afridi, no stranger to sparking rows with his criticism of India, has previously faced backlash for comments that glossed over Pakistan’s record on cross-border terrorism. 

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 06:08 PM (IST)
