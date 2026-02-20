Rahul Gandhi Records Statement In Sultanpur Court Over Amit Shah Defamation Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi appeared before an MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur on Friday to record his statement in a defamation case linked to his remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Congress leader arrived in the morning and proceeded directly to Sultanpur for the hearing.

Congress Confirms Appearance

Congress chief Ajay Rai told PTI that Gandhi had come for the court proceedings.

"He has come specifically for the hearing after which he will fly back to Delhi," Rai said.

Ahead of the hearing, local Congress leaders put up posters in Sultanpur reading “Satyamev Jayate” (truth always triumphs).

Background Of The Case

The case dates back to 2018, when local BJP leader Vijay Mishra filed a defamation complaint against Gandhi. The complaint alleged that during the Karnataka elections in 2018, Gandhi made derogatory remarks against the then BJP president and current Union Home Minister Shah.

The trial has been underway for the past five years.

Earlier Court Proceedings

In December 2023, a warrant was issued against Gandhi for non-appearance before the court.

He surrendered in February 2024, after which a special magistrate granted him bail on two sureties of Rs 25,000 each.

On July 26, 2024, Gandhi recorded his statement before the court, claiming innocence and terming the case a political conspiracy. The court subsequently directed the complainant to produce evidence in the matter.