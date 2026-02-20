Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rahul Gandhi Records Statement In Sultanpur Court Over Amit Shah Defamation Case

Rahul Gandhi Records Statement In Sultanpur Court Over Amit Shah Defamation Case

The Congress leader arrived in the morning and proceeded directly to Sultanpur for the hearing.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi appeared before an MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur on Friday to record his statement in a defamation case linked to his remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Congress leader arrived in the morning and proceeded directly to Sultanpur for the hearing.

Congress Confirms Appearance

Congress chief Ajay Rai told PTI that Gandhi had come for the court proceedings.

"He has come specifically for the hearing after which he will fly back to Delhi," Rai said.

Ahead of the hearing, local Congress leaders put up posters in Sultanpur reading “Satyamev Jayate” (truth always triumphs).

Background Of The Case

The case dates back to 2018, when local BJP leader Vijay Mishra filed a defamation complaint against Gandhi. The complaint alleged that during the Karnataka elections in 2018, Gandhi made derogatory remarks against the then BJP president and current Union Home Minister Shah.

The trial has been underway for the past five years.

Earlier Court Proceedings

In December 2023, a warrant was issued against Gandhi for non-appearance before the court.

He surrendered in February 2024, after which a special magistrate granted him bail on two sureties of Rs 25,000 each.

On July 26, 2024, Gandhi recorded his statement before the court, claiming innocence and terming the case a political conspiracy. The court subsequently directed the complainant to produce evidence in the matter.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Rahul Gandhi appear in court in Sultanpur?

Rahul Gandhi appeared in an MP-MLA court in Sultanpur to record his statement in a defamation case. The case is linked to remarks he allegedly made against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Who filed the defamation case against Rahul Gandhi?

The defamation case was filed by local BJP leader Vijay Mishra. The complaint alleged that Gandhi made derogatory remarks against Amit Shah during the Karnataka elections in 2018.

What is Rahul Gandhi's stance on the defamation case?

Rahul Gandhi has claimed innocence in the case and has termed it a political conspiracy. He recorded his statement to this effect before the court.

Has Rahul Gandhi been granted bail in this case?

Yes, Rahul Gandhi was granted bail in February 2024 after he surrendered. He was released on bail on two sureties of Rs 25,000 each.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi : Rahul Gandhi Sultanpur Court MP-MLA Court UP Amit Shah Defamation Case
