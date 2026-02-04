Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Traitor' Vs 'Desh Ke Dushman': Rahul Gandhi, Ravneet Bittu Trade Barbs Outside Parliament

Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Ravneet Bittu traded sharp barbs outside Parliament during protests over the suspension of eight Opposition MPs.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
A sharp political confrontation unfolded outside Parliament on Wednesday as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu engaged in a heated verbal exchange, drawing attention amid ongoing protests by suspended Opposition MPs during the Budget Session.

The incident took place near the Makar Dwar of Parliament, where Congress lawmakers were staging a protest following the suspension of eight Opposition members from the Lok Sabha. As Bittu walked past the protesting MPs, a brief exchange escalated into personal jibes, reflecting the deepening political acrimony between the Congress and the BJP.

'Here Is A Traitor Walking Right By'

Rahul Gandhi openly targeted Ravneet Bittu as he passed the protest site, referring to him as a “traitor” for leaving the Congress and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2024. Gandhi said, “Here is a traitor walking right by. Look at the face.”

He went on to address Bittu directly, extending his hand and remarking, “Hello, brother, my traitor friend. Don’t worry, you will come back (to Congress).” Bittu declined to shake hands, visibly brushing aside the gesture.

'Desh Ke Dushman,' Bittu Retorts

The Union Minister responded sharply, calling Rahul Gandhi “Desh ke dushman (enemy of the state).” The exchange reportedly began moments earlier when Bittu commented on the protesting Congress MPs, saying, “They are sitting as if they won a war.”

The brief but intense confrontation was witnessed by several MPs and security personnel stationed near the entrance, further amplifying political tensions outside the House.

Protest Over Suspensions Dominates Parliament Complex

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha was adjourned until 12 noon amid loud sloganeering by Opposition members protesting the suspension of eight MPs a day earlier. The suspended lawmakers were seen outside Parliament holding placards that read “PM is compromised.” Rahul Gandhi had also made similar allegations while addressing the media on the India–US trade agreement.

Those suspended include Congress MPs Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Prashant Yadaorao Padole, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, and Dean Kuriakose, along with CPI(M) MP S Venkatesan.

Why MPs Were Suspended

The eight Opposition members were suspended for the remainder of the Budget Session for allegedly violating parliamentary rules and “throwing papers on the chair” amid chaos in the House. The disruption followed Rahul Gandhi’s insistence on referring to the 2020 standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved the motion seeking their suspension, which was adopted by the House despite strong protests from Opposition benches. The episode has further intensified the political standoff, with Wednesday’s exchange between Rahul Gandhi and Ravneet Bittu adding a personal edge to the broader confrontation.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where did the confrontation between Rahul Gandhi and Ravneet Singh Bittu occur?

The confrontation occurred on Wednesday outside Parliament, near the Makar Dwar. This took place while Congress lawmakers were protesting the suspension of Opposition MPs.

Published at : 04 Feb 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
