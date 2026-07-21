WATCH: Rahul Protest Against Lathi Charge On Students; Congress Leaders Detained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress leaders protested near PM's residence, demanding resignations.

Prominent leaders were detained, citing police force on student protestors.

NEET protests continued; PM urged strictest action on paper leak.

Congress leaders including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Pawan Khera and others hold a protest at Lok Kalyan Marg against the lathi charge on students who were protesting against the NEET paper leak in "Chalo Sansad" March.

The Congress demanded the resignations of Prime Minister and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. As the protest continues, several Congress leaders including Charanjit Singh Channi detained by Police.

Also Read: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka Reach Jantar Mantar, Resume Protest With Slogans Amid Security Buildup

'Students Were Beaten, Parliament Won't Listen': Congress

Congress MP Imran Masood accused the authorities of using force against both students and Opposition leaders.

"They are mishandling us. Students were beaten up. We are being shoved around. Where else will they listen to us? They are not ready to listen to us in Parliament either," he said.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said the party had attempted to meet the Prime Minister to convey its demands.

"We had come to show that in Parliament we are not allowed to speak. We wanted to speak to PM Modi. We have come to his residence to tell him that the Education Minister must resign. He should dismiss the Education Minister. There should be action against the Delhi Police. The Home Minister is responsible for it. PM Modi is responsible for it. He can't run away from that responsibility," Tagore said.

"We have not been allowed inside to meet the Prime Minister. Therefore, they are detaining all the MPs here," he added.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress MP Manickam Tagore says, "We had come to show that in Parliament we are not allowed to speak. We wanted to speak to PM Modi. We have come to his residence to tell to him that the education minister must resign. He should dismiss the education minister.… pic.twitter.com/UaZ0mALFcE — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said the party leadership had gathered to raise the issue of the alleged police action against students.

"Our leaders want to present their views. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge—everyone is present here. We all saw the injustice meted out to the students yesterday," he said.

After being detained, Charanjit Singh Channi said, "This is BJP's terrorism. They don't listen to the students."

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also criticised the police action, saying, "If this is the condition of MPs, imagine what is happening to the students."

Protests Continue As Court Allows Wangchuk's Hospital Transfer

The protests over the alleged NEET paper leak continued for a second consecutive day after clashes between demonstrators and the Delhi Police on Monday. Police had said that dozens of personnel were injured during the violence.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court allowed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a hunger strike over the NEET issue, to be shifted immediately from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Also Read: 'Will Continue Fasting': Sonam Wangchuk After CJP Protesters Clash With Police

PM Modi Calls For Strict Action Against Paper Leak Accused

Amid the continuing protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for the strictest possible punishment for those responsible for the alleged NEET paper leak.

Speaking after the NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju quoted the Prime Minister as saying that NDA allies should remain united in ensuring smooth legislative business while urging the Opposition to cooperate in Parliament.

"While political differences may exist, all MPs have a shared responsibility to work for the country's future and the welfare of its youth," Rijiju quoted the Prime Minister as saying.