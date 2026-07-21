WATCH: Rahul Protest Against Lathi Charge On Students; Congress Leaders Detained

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English NewsNewsIndiaWATCH: Rahul, Priyanka Protest Against Lathi Charge On Students Near PM Residence; Several Congress Leaders Detained

WATCH: Rahul, Priyanka Protest Against Lathi Charge On Students Near PM Residence; Several Congress Leaders Detained

Congress leaders, led by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, protested and alleged lathi charge on students, demanding PM Modi and Pradhan's resignation. Several leaders were detained.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Congress leaders protested near PM's residence, demanding resignations.
  • Prominent leaders were detained, citing police force on student protestors.
  • NEET protests continued; PM urged strictest action on paper leak.

Congress leaders including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Pawan Khera and others hold a protest at Lok Kalyan Marg against the lathi charge on students who were protesting against the NEET paper leak in "Chalo Sansad" March.

The Congress demanded the resignations of Prime Minister and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. As the protest continues, several Congress leaders including Charanjit Singh Channi detained by Police.

Also Read: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka Reach Jantar Mantar, Resume Protest With Slogans Amid Security Buildup

'Students Were Beaten, Parliament Won't Listen': Congress

Congress MP Imran Masood accused the authorities of using force against both students and Opposition leaders.

"They are mishandling us. Students were beaten up. We are being shoved around. Where else will they listen to us? They are not ready to listen to us in Parliament either," he said.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said the party had attempted to meet the Prime Minister to convey its demands.

"We had come to show that in Parliament we are not allowed to speak. We wanted to speak to PM Modi. We have come to his residence to tell him that the Education Minister must resign. He should dismiss the Education Minister. There should be action against the Delhi Police. The Home Minister is responsible for it. PM Modi is responsible for it. He can't run away from that responsibility," Tagore said.

"We have not been allowed inside to meet the Prime Minister. Therefore, they are detaining all the MPs here," he added.

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said the party leadership had gathered to raise the issue of the alleged police action against students.

"Our leaders want to present their views. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge—everyone is present here. We all saw the injustice meted out to the students yesterday," he said.

After being detained, Charanjit Singh Channi said, "This is BJP's terrorism. They don't listen to the students."

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also criticised the police action, saying, "If this is the condition of MPs, imagine what is happening to the students."

Protests Continue As Court Allows Wangchuk's Hospital Transfer

The protests over the alleged NEET paper leak continued for a second consecutive day after clashes between demonstrators and the Delhi Police on Monday. Police had said that dozens of personnel were injured during the violence.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court allowed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a hunger strike over the NEET issue, to be shifted immediately from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Also Read: 'Will Continue Fasting': Sonam Wangchuk After CJP Protesters Clash With Police

PM Modi Calls For Strict Action Against Paper Leak Accused

Amid the continuing protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for the strictest possible punishment for those responsible for the alleged NEET paper leak.

Speaking after the NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju quoted the Prime Minister as saying that NDA allies should remain united in ensuring smooth legislative business while urging the Opposition to cooperate in Parliament.

"While political differences may exist, all MPs have a shared responsibility to work for the country's future and the welfare of its youth," Rijiju quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

Before You Go

Political War: Rahul Gandhi Demands Accountability From PM Modi Over Student Protest Row

Frequently Asked Questions

Who participated in the protest at Lok Kalyan Marg?

Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, protested against the lathi charge on students and the NEET paper leak.

What demands did the Congress leaders make during the protest?

The Congress demanded the resignations of the Prime Minister and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They also sought action against the Delhi Police for alleged mishandling.

What happened to the Congress leaders who were protesting?

Several Congress leaders, including Charanjit Singh Channi, were detained by the Police during the protest at Lok Kalyan Marg.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mallikarjun Kharge Breaking News Charanjit Singh Channi Priyanka Gandhi ABP Live : Rahul Gandhi
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