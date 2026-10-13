Relief For Rahul Gandhi As SC Stays Criminal Defamation Trial Over PM Modi Remarks Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court stayed defamation proceedings against Rahul Gandhi.

Case stems from remarks calling PM Modi

Gandhi challenged Bombay High Court ruling allowing the case.

High Court deemed BJP an identifiable, defamed political body.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed trial court proceedings in a criminal defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged remarks describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “Choro Ke Sardar” and “Commander-in-Thief”.

A bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh issued notice on Gandhi's plea challenging the Bombay High Court's September 8 order, which had refused to quash the defamation proceedings. The notice is returnable in four weeks.

“Issue notice returnable in 4 weeks. In the meantime, further proceedings before the trial court shall remain stayed,” the Supreme Court ordered, reported Live Law. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Gandhi.

Why Rahul Gandhi Challenged The Defamation Case

The case originated from a complaint filed by Mahesh Shrishrimal, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, before a Metropolitan Magistrate. The magistrate issued summons to Gandhi after the complainant alleged that the remarks against Modi also harmed the reputation of the BJP and its members.

According to the complainant, describing the prime minister as “Choro Ke Sardar” effectively portrayed BJP members as thieves. He argued that the remarks lowered their reputation and that party workers were entitled to initiate criminal defamation proceedings.

Gandhi challenged the summons before the Bombay High Court, arguing that he had not named the BJP or any political party in the tweet. His counsel, Senior Advocate Sudeep Pasbola, submitted that the complaint did not identify a definite or identifiable group that could claim to have been defamed.

Pasbola argued that, without a clearly aggrieved person or group, the complainant lacked the legal standing, or locus standi, to prosecute the case. He maintained that interpreting the remarks as referring to BJP workers was insufficient to sustain a criminal defamation complaint.

Why Bombay High Court Refused To Quash The Case

The Bombay High Court rejected Gandhi's argument that the complaint was not maintainable, holding that the BJP, as a registered national political party, constituted an identifiable body.

In its reasoning, the High Court noted that the complainant claimed to have been an active BJP member for two decades. It observed that the remarks referring to Modi, who is a BJP member, as a “commander-in-thief” could not, at that stage, be treated as directed exclusively at the party's senior leadership.

The High Court said the substance of the alleged imputation and its impact on party members would have to be examined during the trial. It consequently found no illegality in the magistrate's order issuing summons to Gandhi.

The court also relied on a judgment in a separate case involving Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. In that matter, the Delhi High Court held that a political party could constitute an identifiable and determinable body by virtue of its registration.

Maharashtra Government Opposed Rahul Gandhi's Plea

During the proceedings before the Bombay High Court, Maharashtra Advocate General Dr Milind Sathe opposed Gandhi's plea to quash the case. He argued that the court needed to examine whether the essential ingredients of criminal defamation had been established and whether the remarks concerned a definite, identifiable group.

Sathe submitted that the law allows an aggrieved person to initiate prosecution when a defamed group can be identified. On that basis, he argued that the proceedings should not be quashed at the threshold.

The High Court had reserved its order in February after hearing Gandhi, the complainant and the Maharashtra government. Its September 8 decision rejecting Gandhi's challenge prompted him to approach the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court's latest order temporarily halts further trial court proceedings while the challenge to the High Court's decision is considered. The stay does not amount to a final ruling on the merits of the defamation case.