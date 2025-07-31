'Glad That He Stated Fact': Rahul Gandhi Backs Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark For India

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday backed US President Donald Trump's "dead economy" remark for India, saying the statement reflects a global truth that only the Indian government refuses to acknowledge.

“Yes, he is right. Everybody knows this except the Prime Minister and the finance minister," said the Congress leader during the ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament.

"Everybody knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. I am glad that President Trump has stated a fact... The entire world knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. The BJP has finished the economy to help Adani,” he added.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the US President Trump's dead economy remark, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "Yes, he is right, Everybody knows this except the Prime Minsiter and the Finance Minsiter. Everybody knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. I am glad that… pic.twitter.com/n7UWXrgggW — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2025

Earlier in the day, Trump targeted India over its trade with Russia, saying he does not care what New Delhi does with Moscow and accused both nations of having "dead economies".

“I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “We have done very little business with India; their Tariffs are too high, among the highest in the World.”

ALSO READ | US, India Still Negotiating, Says Trump After Imposing 25% Tariffs Plus Penalties

Taking a dig at Russia, Trump said, "Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let’s keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory!”

The Republican President's remark came after he announced levying 25 per cent tariffs plus penalties on India for oil trade with Russia.

He also announced that the US and Pakistan have struck a trade deal and oil partnership. The development comes after Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.