PM Modi Wishes Rahul Gandhi On 56th Birthday, Prays For LoP's 'Good Health, Long Life'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi wished opposition leader Rahul Gandhi good health.

Congress leaders highlighted Gandhi's dedication to social justice.

Gandhi remains key opposition figure; supporters held celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended birthday greetings to Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, setting aside political differences to wish the Congress leader on his 56th birthday. In a message posted on social media, Modi conveyed his wishes to Gandhi, who currently serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Alongside Modi’s message, senior Congress leaders paid tribute to Gandhi’s political journey and leadership role within the party.

PM Modi Extends Birthday Wishes To LoP Rahul

“Best wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji on his birthday. Praying for his good health and long life,” the Prime Minister said.

Best wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji on his birthday. Praying for his good health and long life. @RahulGandhi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2026

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The gesture drew attention as it came amid sharp political contestation between the ruling BJP and the Congress, with Gandhi remaining one of the government’s most vocal critics inside and outside Parliament.

Birthday Greetings Pour In From Congress Leadership

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted Gandhi’s commitment to constitutional principles and social justice, while praising his efforts on behalf of disadvantaged communities. Kharge said, "Warm birthday wishes to Rahul gandhi. Your unbridled dedication to the ideals of the Constitution and your uncompromising fight for the unheard voices have inspired millions. The Congress party’s tradition of inclusiveness, social justice, harmony and compassion finds expression in your public life and leadership."

"Through your tireless engagement with people and your courage in speaking truth to power, you have consistently championed the cause of the most vulnerable and marginalised. May you be blessed with good health, happiness, strength and a long life in service of the nation," he said.

AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot also offered his wishes, describing Gandhi’s work on issues concerning farmers, students, youth, Dalits and other marginalised groups.

Pilot said: "Heartfelt and infinite best wishes on the birthday of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, @RahulGandhi ji. I pray to God for your excellent health, a happy and long life. May you continue to achieve success in the important responsibility you have undertaken to protect the rights of farmers, the power of students and the bright future of youth, as well as the rights of Dalits and deprived sections. Your contribution to the progress and development of the country and society is an inspiration to all of us."

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He further added, "May the coming year bring new achievements and success in your life — with these auspicious wishes, once again, heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on your birthday."

Supporters Mark Occasion With Celebrations

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also joined the stream of greetings and posted a message for the Congress leader. He said, "Rahul Gandhi ji a very happy birthday- May god bless you with great health, long life & happiness. #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi."

Meanwhile, Youth Congress workers organised celebrations in different locations. Among the symbolic events reported was a ritual in which party workers poured milk over Rahul Gandhi’s photograph in the Ganga River to mark the occasion.

Rahul Gandhi At Centre Of Opposition Politics

Born on June 19, 1970, in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi is the son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Over the years, he has emerged as one of the central figures in national politics and remains the Congress party’s most recognisable face.

His birthday comes at a politically significant moment, with the opposition camp navigating changing alliances and preparing for future electoral battles.