Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s brief transit halt in Mysuru on Tuesday evening (January 13, 2026) has once again stirred political speculation in Karnataka, with his short interactions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar drawing intense attention within Congress circles.

Gandhi was returning to New Delhi from Gudalur in Tamil Nadu when he landed at Mandakalli airport around 2 p.m. on a special flight. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were present to receive him, setting the stage for a series of brief but closely watched exchanges.

Tarmac Meetings Draw Attention

Soon after landing, Gandhi departed for Gudalur by helicopter, while the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister left the airport separately. The political spotlight returned in the evening when Gandhi arrived back in Mysuru ahead of schedule to catch his flight to Delhi.

Shivakumar reached the airport early and held a private, three-minute conversation with Gandhi on the tarmac. Siddaramaiah joined them moments later, following which Gandhi interacted briefly with both leaders before taking off at 5:45 p.m, as per reports. The sequence and timing of the meetings immediately triggered renewed chatter about internal dynamics within the state Congress.

Speculation and Official Silence

The one-on-one interaction between Gandhi and Shivakumar, followed by a short joint meeting with Siddaramaiah, has reignited talk of a potential leadership reshuffle. Shivakumar later shared photographs of the meeting on social media, but neither he nor the Chief Minister addressed the media at the airport.

Siddaramaiah subsequently played down the buzz, telling reporters that they were the ones speculating while there was no such issue in the party.

During the visit, the Chief Minister presented Gandhi with a miniature replica of the Mysuru Palace, while senior minister K.J. George gifted him an elephant figurine. Shivakumar chose to stay away from media interactions throughout the episode.

DK Shivakumar's Cryptic Post

On Wednesday, Shivakumar posted a cryptic message on X: “Even if the effort fails, the prayer does not fail.” The post was widely interpreted as symbolic, further fueling speculation about its political subtext.

Power-Sharing Background

The renewed buzz is rooted in the power-sharing understanding reached in 2023 between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, which has periodically sparked rumours of a mid-term change in leadership. With the Congress government recently crossing its halfway mark, succession talk has gained momentum once again.

Siddaramaiah, however, has repeatedly asserted that he will complete his full term. He recently became Karnataka’s longest-serving chief minister, surpassing the record of Devaraj Urs.

High Command’s Stand

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has advised state leaders to sort out leadership issues internally. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have publicly stressed cordial relations, even making symbolic gestures such as visiting each other’s homes for breakfast. Gandhi himself offered no clarity during the Mysuru stop, though party aides indicated he appreciated Shivakumar’s decision not to add to the speculation.