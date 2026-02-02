Rahul Gandhi Loses Chance To Speak As LS Adjourned After Chaos Over 'Unauthentic Source' Claim

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaRahul Gandhi Loses Chance To Speak As LS Adjourned After Chaos Over 'Unauthentic Source' Claim

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 02:16 PM (IST)

The Lok Sabha was adjourned without the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi's speech, as the House erupted over the Congress leader citing what the ruling BJP claimed as an "unauthentic" source. 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 02:16 PM (IST)
