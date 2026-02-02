Explorer
Rahul Gandhi Loses Chance To Speak As LS Adjourned After Chaos Over 'Unauthentic Source' Claim
The Lok Sabha was adjourned without the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi's speech, as the House erupted over the Congress leader citing what the ruling BJP claimed as an "unauthentic" source.
