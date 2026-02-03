Explorer
Chaos Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Unauthorised' Claim Continues In LS, Loses Another Chance To Speak
The chaos over Rahul Gandhi's "unauthorised" claim on the China issue in Lok Sabha continued for the second day on Tuesday with the Leader of Opposition losing another chance to speak in the House.
Speaking in Lok Sabha, LoP Rahul Gandhi says,"A very important matter in the President's speech is a matter relating to national security. Our relationship between the Pakistanis, the Chinese, and us. There is a very important point in this article that I have authenticated. It… pic.twitter.com/sz58O1XtHx— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2026
