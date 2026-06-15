Rahul Gandhi To Join Kota Protest On June 17 Against Paper Leak

Addressing students through a social media message, Gandhi said that hard work was no longer being rewarded and that repeated failures in the examination and recruitment system were crushing the aspirations of millions of young Indians.

"One thing I want to say to every young person in this country - today, in this nation, it's not the fruit of hard work that you get, but punishment for daring to dream. Every paper leak, every canceled exam, every stalled recruitment - these aren't just failures of the system, but blows struck against the dreams of millions," he said.

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Protest To Continue In Other Cities: Details Here

The June 17 programme will be held at Shri Ram Rangmanch in Kota's Dussehra Maidan and will mark the launch of the party's nationwide outreach campaign titled "Save Education, Save Your Future."

Following the Kota event, the campaign is scheduled to travel to Allahabad on July 10, Patna on July 11 and Delhi on July 14, with the Congress aiming to mobilise students and youth across the country around education and employment-related concerns.

Paper Leak Controversy

The initiative comes amid growing protests over alleged examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak controversy and recruitment delays. Separately, the satirical outfit Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been staging demonstrations demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged lapses in the examination system.

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