Rahul Gandhi criticizes the government for recurring exam paper leaks, cancelled exams, and delayed recruitments. He states that young people are being punished for daring to dream and that hard work is no longer rewarded.
Rahul Gandhi To Join Kota Protest On June 17 Against Paper Leak
Congress is launching a nationwide campaign on exam leaks, recruitment delays and education reforms, beginning in Kota on June 17. Rahul Gandhi backed students' demand for fair opportunities and jobs.
- Rahul Gandhi criticized government over exam leaks, delayed recruitments.
- He urged students to participate in Kota's 'Students' Echo'.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a sharp attack on the government over recurring exam paper leaks, cancelled exams and delayed recruitments, alleging that young people in the country are being punished for daring to dream and called on students across the country to participate in the "Students' Echo" programme scheduled to be held in Kota, Rajasthan, on June 17.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Rahul Gandhi's main criticism of the government?
What is the 'Students' Echo' program?
The 'Students' Echo' program is an event in Kota marking the launch of the Congress party's nationwide outreach campaign titled 'Save Education, Save Your Future.' This campaign aims to mobilize students and youth across the country.