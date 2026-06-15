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HomeNewsIndiaRahul Gandhi To Join Kota Protest On June 17 Against Paper Leak

Rahul Gandhi To Join Kota Protest On June 17 Against Paper Leak

Congress is launching a nationwide campaign on exam leaks, recruitment delays and education reforms, beginning in Kota on June 17. Rahul Gandhi backed students' demand for fair opportunities and jobs.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 05:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi criticized government over exam leaks, delayed recruitments.
  • He urged students to participate in Kota's 'Students' Echo'.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a sharp attack on the government over recurring exam paper leaks, cancelled exams and delayed recruitments, alleging that young people in the country are being punished for daring to dream and called on students across the country to participate in the "Students' Echo" programme scheduled to be held in Kota, Rajasthan, on June 17.

Addressing students through a social media message, Gandhi said that hard work was no longer being rewarded and that repeated failures in the examination and recruitment system were crushing the aspirations of millions of young Indians.

"One thing I want to say to every young person in this country - today, in this nation, it's not the fruit of hard work that you get, but punishment for daring to dream. Every paper leak, every canceled exam, every stalled recruitment - these aren't just failures of the system, but blows struck against the dreams of millions," he said.

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Protest To Continue In Other Cities: Details Here

The June 17 programme will be held at Shri Ram Rangmanch in Kota's Dussehra Maidan and will mark the launch of the party's nationwide outreach campaign titled "Save Education, Save Your Future."

Following the Kota event, the campaign is scheduled to travel to Allahabad on July 10, Patna on July 11 and Delhi on July 14, with the Congress aiming to mobilise students and youth across the country around education and employment-related concerns.

Paper Leak Controversy

The initiative comes amid growing protests over alleged examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak controversy and recruitment delays. Separately, the satirical outfit Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been staging demonstrations demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged lapses in the examination system.

Also Read: Rain Alert In Delhi Today, Temperature To Rise By 4-6 Degrees Celsius Over Next Few Days

The paper leak controversy centers around massive, organized breaches in India's high-stakes competitive exams, most notably the NEET-UG 2026 medical entrance test. The crises, which forced massive exam cancellations, sparked widespread student protests, and prompted intervention by the Supreme Court, have shattered public trust in the National Testing Agency (NTA)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rahul Gandhi's main criticism of the government?

Rahul Gandhi criticizes the government for recurring exam paper leaks, cancelled exams, and delayed recruitments. He states that young people are being punished for daring to dream and that hard work is no longer rewarded.

What is the 'Students' Echo' program?

The 'Students' Echo' program is an event in Kota marking the launch of the Congress party's nationwide outreach campaign titled 'Save Education, Save Your Future.' This campaign aims to mobilize students and youth across the country.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live CONGRESS #Kota : Rahul Gandhi Student's Protest Paper Leak
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