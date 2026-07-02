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English NewsNewsIndia'I Am Sorry' Posters Mock Rahul Gandhi Across Delhi Days After Regret Over Defamation Case

'I Am Sorry' Posters Mock Rahul Gandhi Across Delhi Days After Regret Over Defamation Case

Put up by BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga, the posters describe Gandhi as "Mafiveer" and feature his portrait with the slogan "I am Sorry", alongside social media personality Orry with the phrase "I am Orry".

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP leader put
  • Posters reference Gandhi's regret regarding Kartikeya Singh remarks.
  • High Court dismissed defamation case after Gandhi's written regret.

Fresh posters targeting Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi surfaced at prominent roundabouts across the national capital on Thursday, days after he expressed regret over remarks involving Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son, Kartikeya Singh.

The posters, put up by BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga, describe Gandhi as "Mafiveer" and feature his portrait alongside the slogan "I am Sorry". They also include a photograph of social media personality Orry with the caption "I am Orry".

The latest poster campaign comes amid renewed political attacks on the Congress leader following developments in a defamation case linked to his remarks about Kartikeya Singh.

BJP Steps Up Attack On Rahul Gandhi

The posters appeared just days after another campaign against Gandhi, in which posters describing him as "missing" were put up in several parts of Delhi on June 28.

The BJP has intensified its criticism of Gandhi in recent weeks, including over his reported foreign visits.

The latest campaign appears to build on that criticism, using Gandhi's expression of regret in the defamation case as the basis for a fresh political attack.

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Defamation Case Dismissed After Gandhi's Written Regret

On June 24, Rahul Gandhi expressed regret over a statement in which he had referred to Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son, Kartikeya Singh.

A day later, the Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed the defamation case filed against the Congress leader.

Gandhi had approached the Jabalpur bench of the high court seeking to quash the case and submitted a written statement acknowledging that he had mistakenly referred to Kartikeya Singh during a speech.

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Gandhi Says Remark Was Made By Mistake

In his written submission before the court, Gandhi said he had inadvertently named the complainant while referring to the Panama Papers leak scandal.

He also stated that he had publicly expressed regret for the mistake the very next day after making the remarks.

The high court subsequently dismissed the defamation proceedings against the Congress leader following his written expression of regret.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What prompted the latest poster campaign targeting Rahul Gandhi?

The campaign follows Rahul Gandhi's expression of regret over remarks he made about Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son, Kartikeya Singh. This serves as the basis for a fresh political attack.

Who put up the recent posters targeting Rahul Gandhi?

BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga put up the new posters across the national capital. They describe Gandhi as 'Mafiveer' and feature the slogan 'I am Sorry'.

What was the result of the defamation case against Rahul Gandhi?

The Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed the defamation case. This decision followed Gandhi's written expression of regret for mistakenly naming Kartikeya Singh.

Why did Rahul Gandhi express regret in the defamation case?

Gandhi stated he inadvertently named Kartikeya Singh while referring to the Panama Papers leak. He publicly expressed regret for the mistake the very next day after making the remarks.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
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CONGRESS : Rahul Gandhi
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