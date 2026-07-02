'I Am Sorry' Posters Mock Rahul Gandhi Across Delhi Days After Regret Over Defamation Case

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Posters reference Gandhi's regret regarding Kartikeya Singh remarks.

High Court dismissed defamation case after Gandhi's written regret.

Fresh posters targeting Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi surfaced at prominent roundabouts across the national capital on Thursday, days after he expressed regret over remarks involving Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son, Kartikeya Singh.

The posters, put up by BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga, describe Gandhi as "Mafiveer" and feature his portrait alongside the slogan "I am Sorry". They also include a photograph of social media personality Orry with the caption "I am Orry".

The latest poster campaign comes amid renewed political attacks on the Congress leader following developments in a defamation case linked to his remarks about Kartikeya Singh.

BJP Steps Up Attack On Rahul Gandhi

The posters appeared just days after another campaign against Gandhi, in which posters describing him as "missing" were put up in several parts of Delhi on June 28.

The BJP has intensified its criticism of Gandhi in recent weeks, including over his reported foreign visits.

The latest campaign appears to build on that criticism, using Gandhi's expression of regret in the defamation case as the basis for a fresh political attack.

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Defamation Case Dismissed After Gandhi's Written Regret

On June 24, Rahul Gandhi expressed regret over a statement in which he had referred to Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son, Kartikeya Singh.

A day later, the Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed the defamation case filed against the Congress leader.

Gandhi had approached the Jabalpur bench of the high court seeking to quash the case and submitted a written statement acknowledging that he had mistakenly referred to Kartikeya Singh during a speech.

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Gandhi Says Remark Was Made By Mistake

In his written submission before the court, Gandhi said he had inadvertently named the complainant while referring to the Panama Papers leak scandal.

He also stated that he had publicly expressed regret for the mistake the very next day after making the remarks.

The high court subsequently dismissed the defamation proceedings against the Congress leader following his written expression of regret.