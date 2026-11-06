Rahul Gandhi Hosts Diwali Meet: Congress Leaders Gather As Party Eyes 2029 Roadmap

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi hosted Diwali get-together with top Congress leaders.

Gathering occurred amidst Congress's ongoing 'vote theft' campaign.

Sachin Pilot criticized Election Commissioner's actions as unconstitutional.

Leaders offered greetings; some denied political discussions occurred.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, hosted a Diwali get-together at his residence on Friday, bringing together several senior party leaders, chief ministers and heads of the party's various organisations.

The event, described as a 'Diwali Mangal Milan', was attended by members of the Congress Working Committee, state in-charges and leaders of the party's front organisations. While Congress leaders said the gathering was an occasion to celebrate Diwali, it comes amid the party's ongoing campaign against alleged 'vote theft' and its criticism of the Election Commission.

Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders have repeatedly raised allegations of electoral irregularities, questioning the election process and the role of the poll body. The gathering is being viewed against the backdrop of the Congress's efforts to shape its political strategy and roadmap for the coming years.

Which Congress Leaders Attended Rahul Gandhi's Diwali Gathering?

Several prominent Congress leaders attended the event, including party general secretary Jairam Ramesh, Sachin Pilot, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was also present.

Extending Diwali greetings after attending the gathering, Shivakumar wished party workers and cadres continued strength and commitment to the organisation.

"Happy Diwali to everyone. He wishes that all the party workers and cadres who remain with the party, remain loyal to the party, and continue to work for the party, become stronger and better. Diwali was celebrated in a grand manner, and we all enjoyed it together. May this love, unity, and peace always remain among us," he said.

Sachin Pilot Targets Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

After the event, Congress leader Sachin Pilot criticised Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that his actions were illegal and unconstitutional.

"Unfortunately, all of Gyanesh Kumar's actions are illegal and unconstitutional. I think it's time for this country to understand that those who were entrusted with maintaining the democratic functioning of our country have let us down, and Rahul Gandhi has provided concrete evidence of this on numerous occasions," Pilot said.

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Mukul Wasnik, Kumari Selja Extend Diwali Greetings

Congress MP Mukul Wasnik said senior party colleagues and younger leaders had gathered to celebrate the festival.

"Senior Congress colleagues as well as some young people have gathered here. On this occasion of Diwali, we extend our heartfelt greetings to our countrymen. We pray that the lives of people across India are filled with light and prosperity, that their difficulties are removed, that brotherhood flourishes, and that the bonds of love and affection become even stronger," he said.

Congress MP Kumari Selja also welcomed the gathering, saying Rahul Gandhi had invited party members to celebrate the festival together.

"It is a matter of great joy that Rahul Gandhi has invited us here. He has invited us and other party members to gather here. The festival of Diwali is an occasion to share happiness with everyone. We will all work hard in the coming times," Selja said.

'There Was No Political Discussion,' Says Rajendra Pal Gautam

UP Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said the gathering did not involve any political discussions and that leaders had simply come together over tea.

"There was no political discussion today; we just had tea together," he said.

Gautam also spoke about the pollution situation, calling for the Centre, Delhi government and neighbouring state governments to work together to identify the causes and find solutions.

"In my opinion, instead of blaming each other, the central government, the Delhi government, and the governments of the surrounding states should sit together and consult with experts. They should identify the real causes of pollution and adopt a concrete strategy to address it. The central government should take more responsibility, as pollution is causing serious harm to everyone," he added.

Jitu Patwari Says Rahul Gandhi Will Become Prime Minister In 2029

Congress leader Jitu Patwari used the occasion to express confidence in Rahul Gandhi's political future, saying he believed the Congress leader would become Prime Minister in 2029.

"Heartiest greetings to the countrymen and all families on this auspicious Diwali. Congress is the only party in the country that truly represents the nation, carrying the responsibility of preserving India's love, affection, and ancient history and culture. In turn, struggle is in the blood of Congress, and it is determined that Rahul Gandhi will become Prime Minister in 2029," Patwari said.

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