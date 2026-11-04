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English NewsNewsIndiaRahul Gandhi Gets Student's Eye Treated In Delhi

Rahul Gandhi Gets Student's Eye Treated In Delhi

The student, Priyanka Sengar, is seen smiling and looking at the sky out of an aircraft window while returning home for the first time by plane after recovering.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 09:14 AM (IST)

Indore: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has fulfilled a promise made to a student from Madhya Pradesh during his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Indore, arranging treatment for her eye problem in Delhi, the party said.

In the video shared by the Congress on Tuesday, the student, Priyanka Sengar, is seen smiling and looking at the sky out of an aircraft window while returning home for the first time by plane after recovering.

On September 19, during his youth outreach programme here, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha invited several students on stage to share their concerns regarding education, employment and other issues.

Supriya Shrinate, chairperson of the Congress's Social Media and Digital Platforms Department, in a post on X on Tuesday said, "You may remember the "Chhatron Ki Goonj" programme in Indore, where student Priyanka Sengar told Rahul Gandhi about her eye problem. She had suffered an eye problem in childhood when a lime fell into her eye, but her family's financial constraints prevented treatment."

Gandhi, fulfilling his promise made to Sengar during the programme, invited her to Delhi and got her eye treated, Shrinate said.

The Congress leader shared the video of Priyanka on X with the caption "Thank you, Rahul Bhaiya Ji." 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Nov 2026 09:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi : Rahul Gandhi
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