Rahul Gandhi Dragged Away From Outside PM Residence; Pics Show Nosebleed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress leaders protested NEET issues; Rahul Gandhi reportedly injured.

Union Minister met Gandhi, discussing debate on exam irregularities.

Minister claimed Gandhi shifted demands; Congress called talks inconclusive.

Congress on Tuesday released a photograph showing Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi with what appeared to be a nosebleed following his detention during the party's 'Chalo PM House' protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence over the NEET issue.

Alongside the photograph, the party shared videos capturing dramatic scenes from the protest as Delhi Police moved in to disperse demonstrators outside the Prime Minister's residence.

The Man Who Stands For The Nation 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Fb1m7kKMtZ — Congress (@INCIndia) July 21, 2026

One video posted on the Congress' official X handle showed Rahul Gandhi lying on the road while police personnel attempted to lift him and remove him from the protest site. The former Congress president appeared to resist being taken away as security officials surrounded him and carried him away.

Congress also released footage of MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being detained during the police action as security personnel cleared the protest site.

Rahul-Jitendra Meet, Union Minister Reveals Discussion

As the protest continued outside the Prime Minister's residence, Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh arrived at the site along with the Prime Minister's Secretary and held discussions with Rahul Gandhi.

Singh claimed that Gandhi shifted the goalposts during their talks at the Congress' protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, alleging that the Congress leader added a fresh demand after the Centre agreed to his initial one.

Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, arrived at the protest site about an hour after the demonstration began and held a brief discussion with Rahul Gandhi. After the meeting, Congress MPs said the talks remained inconclusive and that the government's response had failed to address the party's demands.

In a post on X, Singh said the Centre had deputed him and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan to engage with the protesters, noting that the sit-in was being led by senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

According to Singh, Rahul Gandhi told him the protest would be withdrawn if the government agreed to hold a discussion in Parliament on the NEET paper leak and other examination paper leak cases, as well as the protests surrounding them.

"Within a few moments, after taking permission from the government's top leadership, Rahul Gandhi was assured that his demand had been accepted and the government was ready to discuss in Parliament all issues related to NEET and the associated movement," Singh wrote on X.

The Union minister, however, alleged that instead of calling off the protest, Rahul Gandhi raised another demand, claiming the Congress leader did not honour the understanding reached during the talks.

Congress Escalates Protest

Seeking to intensify pressure on the Centre, Rahul Gandhi said the Congress had marched to the Prime Minister's residence because the Opposition was allegedly being denied an opportunity to raise the issue in Parliament.

In a post on X, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha accused the government of refusing to take responsibility for the alleged police excesses and demanded the resignations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Also Read: WATCH: Rahul, Priyanka Protest Against Lathi Charge On Students Near PM Residence; Several Congress Leaders Detained

"We have marched to PM Modi's house to demand answers from him for the brutalities against young students yesterday. The Government doesn't want to take any accountability, nor does it want to have a debate on it in Parliament. PM and HM must resign for destroying the future of India's youth," Rahul Gandhi wrote.