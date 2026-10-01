‘Rahul Gandhi Follows Hitler’s Propaganda Tactics’: BJP Hits Back Over INDIA Bloc Meeting

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP criticised Gandhi's past claims and INDIA bloc contradictions.

The BJP has hit back at Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over allegations concerning changes to Form 6 used for new voter registration amid the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused Gandhi of relying on misinformation and criticised his attack on the Election Commission and government. Gandhi, meanwhile, has asked who within the poll panel instructed Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to alter the form and who approved the changes.

BJP Hits Back

Chandrasekhar launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi, calling him an “inauthentic politician” who, he alleged, relies on lies and misinformation without a positive political agenda.

Chandrasekhar went further, comparing Rahul Gandhi to Adolf Hitler’s propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels. He said Gandhi was a “living example” of Goebbels’ principles, while accusing him of repeatedly making claims that were later proved wrong.

The BJP leader cited Gandhi’s earlier allegations that electronic voting machines were systematically hacked and that democracy was being “stolen”. Chandrasekhar argued that such claims had been disproved, particularly when the Congress went on to win elections.

He also criticised Gandhi for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “traitor”, describing the remark as an example of what he called the Congress leader’s “fake and inauthentic politics” aimed at misleading people.

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INDIA Bloc Meeting

Chandrasekhar also targeted the INDIA bloc over what he described as contradictions in Gandhi’s political positions. He questioned Gandhi’s criticism of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while pointing to their interactions within the opposition alliance.

He also attacked Gandhi over his criticism of the SIR exercise and Election Commission official Gyanesh Kumar, claiming that Kerala ministers had spoken positively about SIR.

The BJP leader further alleged that Gandhi had previously demanded action against certain political figures but was now engaging with them as part of the INDIA bloc.

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