BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Claims: 'Won Two Elections, Despite This...'

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): BJP leader Nalin Kohli on Saturday refuted the remarks of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi over the SIR exercise in Bihar, emphasising that the Election Commission is a constitutional institution responsible for conducting elections, which enabled Congress to form governments in the three states.



Speaking to ANI, Kohli said, "The Election Commission, a constitutional institution responsible for conducting elections, enabled the Congress to form governments in three states, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana. Rahul Gandhi won two elections himself, and his sister won from one seat. Despite this, they believe that the EC is doing the wrong things."



He questioned further that if the ECI is not conducting elections properly, then how Rahul and his party managed to win those elections?



"If the EC, according to the constitutional process and the voters' perspective, is not conducting elections properly, then how did Rahul and his party manage to win those elections? He should answer," Kohli added.



This reaction comes after Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing the poll body of being complicit in "vote theft" to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Gandhi claimed his party has "open-and-shut proof" of the alleged electoral malpractice, which he likened to an "atom bomb" that will expose the ECI's involvement when revealed.



Earlier today, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi asserted that the election system in India was "already dead," and alleged that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were "rigged" and that he has proof to substantiate the claim.



Addressing the annual legal conclave titled 'Constitutional Challenges - Perspectives & Pathways', Gandhi said that he suspected over 80 Lok Sabha seats were rigged in the 2024 general elections.



"The truth is that the election system in India is already dead. The Prime Minister of India holds office with a very slim majority. If 15 seats were rigged, we suspect that the number is over 70 to 80, he would not have been the Prime Minister of India. We are going to prove to you in the coming few days how a Lok Sabha election can be rigged and was rigged," Gandhi said while addressing the gathering in the national capital. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)