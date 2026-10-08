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English NewsNewsIndia‘Rahul Gandhi Desperate To Come To Power’: BJP Accuses Congress Of Plotting ‘Anarchy'

‘Rahul Gandhi Desperate To Come To Power’: BJP Accuses Congress Of Plotting ‘Anarchy'

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged that Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress workers had manhandled police personnel during Wednesday's INDIA bloc protest in Delhi.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 02:53 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday alleged that the Congress is trying to create "Nepal- and Bangladesh-like anarchy" in the country through its street protests, as Rahul Gandhi is "desperate" to come to power.

Showing some video footage of INDIA bloc' Wednesday protest, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said the way Rahul, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress workers manhandled the police personnel in Delhi makes the party's intention clear.

"The Congress party's strategy is to spread anarchy in India, like Nepal and Bangladesh," he said in a video message.

Overlaying a purported video of the Congress protest, Bhandari said, "Congress party workers are seen trying to assault police personnel with kicks and punches. The policeman is performing his duty there, but a Congress worker pushes him and then kicks him."

Showing another such video, he claimed police personnel were requesting Rahul Gandhi to hold a peaceful protest as "there is a crowd of thousands" accompanying him.

He also alleged that Rahul pushed a policeman hoping to create "resistance reels".

"In the third clip, Priyanka Vadra herself is seen attempting to push police personnel," Bhandari said.

On the Election Commission issue, Bhandari said the matter was already before the Supreme Court and claimed that the protests would have no bearing on the judicial proceedings.

"When the matter is before the Supreme Court, whether I protest on the streets, someone else does, or Rahul Gandhi does, it will not make any difference to the court," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi thinks that through such visuals, he can put pressure on the Supreme Court's decision and interfere in the judicial process," he said.

He also alleged that "global international forces" were working along with Rahul Gandhi to create unrest in India.

"India's democracy is alive, strong and secure, and there is peace in the country. Are some global international forces, along with Rahul Gandhi, who is desperate to come to power, trying to bring the family back to power by burning the country and creating anarchy in it?" he said.

"The country is watching. Rahul Gandhi's intention is not democracy, but the family; not the country, instead it is to support the forces that are trying to burn the country," Bhandari said.

Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders held a street protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday before being detained by the police later in the evening.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Oct 2026 02:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP 'Gyanesh Kumar' India Bloc Protest
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