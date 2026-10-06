India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaRahul Gandhi Climbs Atop Police Barricade, Waves National Flag At INDIA Bloc Protest: WATCH

Rahul Gandhi Climbs Atop Police Barricade, Waves National Flag At INDIA Bloc Protest: WATCH

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 12:03 PM (IST)

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi climbed on top of a police barricade and waved the national flag during the INDIA bloc's protest against the Election Commission of India on Tuesday.

 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 06 Oct 2026 12:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live

Top Headlines

India
'EC Committed Dishonesty In 2017, 2019, 2022, 2024': Akhilesh Yadav Slams Poll Panel At INDIA Bloc Protest
'EC Committed Dishonesty In 2017, 2019, 2022, 2024': Akhilesh Yadav Slams Poll Panel At INDIA Bloc Protest
India
India's HPV Cancer Vaccine Cervavac Gets WHO Prequalification
India's HPV Cancer Vaccine Cervavac Gets WHO Prequalification
India
INDIA Bloc MPs Begin March To EC Office Seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation
INDIA Bloc MPs Begin March To EC Office Seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation
India
'Why Is Dictator So Scared?': Dipke Alleges Meta Crackdown On CJP Accounts Ahead Of Oct 10 Protest
Abhijeet Dipke Alleges Meta Restricting CJP Accounts Ahead Of Oct 10 Protest

Videos

Election Protest: Rahul-Akhilesh Refuse To Move, Opposition Sit-In Intensifies Over SIR Row
Delhi Politics: Rahul-Akhilesh Lead Road Protest, Opposition Demands Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation
Delhi Protest: Rahul-Priyanka Sit On Road As Opposition March Stopped Near Election Commission
Election Breaking: Rahul-Akhilesh Lead Opposition March, Heavy Police Force Deployed In Delhi
Election Protest: Rahul Gandhi Leads Opposition March Against SIR, CEC Gyanesh Kumar In Delhi

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget