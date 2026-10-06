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Rahul Gandhi Climbs Atop Police Barricade, Waves National Flag At INDIA Bloc Protest: WATCH
Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi climbed on top of a police barricade and waved the national flag during the INDIA bloc's protest against the Election Commission of India on Tuesday.
#WATCH | Delhi | LoP, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi waves the National Flag as he climbs atop a police barrier during INDIA bloc protest against the Election Commission of India https://t.co/7ycJvlKOyG— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026
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