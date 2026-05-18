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HomeNewsIndiaRahul Gandhi chose petty politics over future of 22 lakh students: BJP slams Cong leader

Rahul Gandhi chose petty politics over future of 22 lakh students: BJP slams Cong leader

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI): The BJP on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of indulging in "blatant political opportunism" over the NEET-UG leak case, saying the multi-state crackdown on the "paper leak network" proves that the Modi government does not shield criminals, unlike the UPA dispensation that "swept scandals under the rug" during its tenur.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 May 2026 12:10 AM (IST)

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI): The BJP on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of indulging in "blatant political opportunism" over the NEET-UG leak case, saying the multi-state crackdown on the "paper leak network" proves that the Modi government does not shield criminals, unlike the UPA dispensation that "swept scandals under the rug" during its tenure.

The ruling party's attack came after Gandhi slammed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for "failing" students across age groups amid the NEET-UG paper leak row and CBSE evaluation concerns, and sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "destroying" the future of lakhs of children.

The leader of opposition in Lok Sabha also attacked Pradhan over the rollout of the CBSE's three-language policy in schools.

Hitting back at Gandhi, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "Once again, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have chosen petty politics over the future of 22 lakh hardworking students. Instead of offering constructive solutions, the opposition is indulging in blatant political opportunism to fuel their narrative." "Before lecturing others on accountability, the Congress party needs to look into the mirror and answer for the rampant paper leaks, institutional collapses, and examination scams that defined their own governance," he said in a post on X.

"The Congress blueprint: exploiting students for political gain," Bhatia said.

He said the government has taken swift action in the NEET paper leak case with the law enforcement agencies arresting the alleged masterminds in this connection.

"Unlike previous administrations that swept scandals under the rug, the Modi government believes in swift, uncompromising justice. The multi-state crackdown on the paper leak network proves that this administration does not shield criminals," the BJP leader said.

"This is not a cover-up. This is not silence. This is decisive, institutional action," he said.

"The Modi government stands firmly with the honest, hardworking students of India. We will protect their merit, secure their future, and relentlessly hunt down the paper leak mafia leaving the political opportunists to play their petty games," Bhatia added. PTI PK KVK KVK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 18 May 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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