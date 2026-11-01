Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi accused BJP of closing shops before march.

Opposition leaders marched against electoral irregularities, demanding changes.

BJP held counter-march remembering 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the BJP of forcing shops in Delhi's Connaught Place to shut ahead of the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' march, alleging that the move had caused financial losses to local traders.

In a post on X, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the opposition had encouraged people attending the march and rally to shop at local markets. However, he claimed that participants found commercial establishments closed when they reached Connaught Place.

"We told everyone that when you come here for the march and the mega rally, buy things, do some shopping. But, while coming to Connaught Place here, we found out that the BJP has forcibly shut down every single shop. So, you should know who is causing the loss to the traders, and how it's happening!" Gandhi said.

हमने सब लोगों से कहा कि जब आप मार्च और महारैली के लिए यहां आएंगे, चीजें खरीदें, खरीदारी करें। मगर, यहां Connaught Place में आते हुए हमें पता लगा कि BJP ने सारी की सारी दुकानें जबरदस्ती बंद करवा दी। तो traders का नुकसान कौन कर रहा है, कैसे हो रहा है, यह आप जान लीजिए! https://t.co/zeB9kT05xO — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 1, 2026

His remarks came as thousands of opposition supporters gathered in the capital for the INDIA bloc's demonstration at Ramlila Maidan, with security arrangements and traffic restrictions in place across parts of Central Delhi.

ALSO READ: 'We're Neutral': Abhijeet Dipke Meets Mamata Banerjee, Backs INDIA Bloc But Says CJP Won't Join Rally

INDIA Bloc Leaders March From Connaught Place To Ramlila Maidan

Several opposition leaders and supporters from across the country assembled in Delhi for the 'Chalo Delhi' march. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were among those who joined the procession.

Carrying banners bearing the slogan 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' (Save the Vote, Save the Nation), the leaders and demonstrators marched against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The opposition alliance has accused the Election Commission of India of allowing legitimate voters to be removed from electoral rolls and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. It has also called for the replacement of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with paper ballots.

The march began at the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and proceeded towards Ramlila Maidan amid tight security. Nearly 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across Central Delhi, with multi-layered barricading and drone surveillance in place.

ALSO READ: Thousands Gather At Ramlila Maidan As Rahul Gandhi Issues Final 'Chalo Dilli' Rally Call

BJP Holds Counter-March In West Delhi

Meanwhile, the BJP organised a march in West Delhi to remember the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, accusing the Congress of holding a political rally on the anniversary of the violence.

The BJP's march was scheduled to begin at Hari Nagar Bus Depot and proceed towards Tilak Nagar Metro Station. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Sardar HS Phoolka, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and MP Bansuri Swaraj were among those named to lead the march, along with members of the Sikh community.