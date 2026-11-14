Rahul a liar, attempting to weaken democracy: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhubaneswar, Nov 13 (PTI): Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday described Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a “liar”, and accused him of working to weaken democracy in the country by creating false narratives on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Chouhan, who took part in a programme in Bolangir district, also alleged that Gandhi was trying to effect a regime change without elections.

“Rahul Gandhi was born on the day when one lakh liars died. He is peddling lies and working to weaken democracy. His party had earlier tried to end democracy by declaring Emergency in the country,” the Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister asserted.

The senior BJP leader said that during his two-day visit to Odisha, he would join a 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) campaign of the party.

He said people should be made aware that the SIR is meant to remove ineligible voters from the electoral roll.

“The Congress and its associates are misleading people about the exercise,” he alleged.

Chouhan also said he would hand over official letters to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for four lakh houses under the PMAY (Gramin).

“We now need to create 60 million ‘Lakhpati Didis’. We are committed to ensuring that our sisters are not deprived of self-help initiatives,” the former Madhya Pradesh CM said. PTI AAM RBT

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