Raghava Lawrence To Join Hands With Vijay? Actor Seeks Public Verdict Amid Trichy Contest Buzz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raghava Lawrence sought public opinion on his political entry.

He discussed conversations with Vijay regarding his political plans.

His mother's changed views influenced his political decision.

Video strongly suggests alignment with Vijay's political movement.

Raghava Lawrence, actor and choreographer, has intensified speculation about his political future after releasing a video in which he sought public opinion on whether he should enter politics, while also speaking at length about his friendship with actor-turned-politician Vijay. The development comes amid weeks of rumors linking Lawrence to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and speculation that he could play a key role in the party's political expansion ahead of future elections.

Speculation Grew Over Possible Political Entry

Questions about Lawrence's political future gained momentum after reports suggested that former IAS officer Sakhayam could be fielded by TVK from the Trichy East constituency following Vijay's resignation from the seat. Soon afterward, fresh speculation emerged claiming that Lawrence was preparing to join Vijay's party and could himself contest from Trichy East. Although neither claim was officially confirmed, Lawrence added to the intrigue when he announced that he would clarify his position on June 12.

Earlier in the day, the actor shared a social media post stating that circumstances had led him to consider entering politics and that he would release a video outlining his thoughts.

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Lawrence Recalls Conversations With Vijay

At exactly 10 a.m., Lawrence uploaded an 18-minute video addressing the growing speculation. In the video, he revealed that he had once planned to support actor Rajinikanth's political venture before circumstances prevented it from materializing. He also spoke about his conversations with Vijay after learning about his decision to enter politics.

According to Lawrence, he was pleasantly surprised when Vijay informed him about his political plans. He then discussed the matter with his mother, who initially expressed skepticism about politics.

Do your duty sincerely, without expecting anything in return.



After watching this video, please share your advice and guidance in the comments. If you say “No,” I will not enter politics and will continue my selfless service to society. But if you say “Yes,” I am ready to enter… pic.twitter.com/VwPFjdaUqy — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) June 12, 2026

Lawrence recalled that she told him politics was a dirty field and that electoral success often depended on distributing money. He said he conveyed those concerns to Vijay at the time, but felt that Vijay did not fully understand them.

Mother's Change Of Heart Influences Lawrence

One of the key moments in the video centered on Lawrence's mother's evolving view of politics. The actor said that after witnessing Vijay's growing public influence and political momentum, his mother reconsidered her earlier position.

According to Lawrence, she eventually told him, "Yes, he has changed everything. You go into politics."

He said he immediately bowed at her feet after receiving her blessing.

The actor also opened his message with the line, "Do your duty sincerely, without expecting anything in return. I need your advice and guidance."

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Public Opinion Sought On Political Future

Rather than making a direct political announcement, Lawrence appealed to fans and the public to help shape his decision.

He urged viewers to watch the entire video and share their honest opinions, saying, "Your advice and guidance mean a lot to me as I take this important step with all your blessings."

The actor also highlighted the lives of four young people who have benefited from his charitable initiatives over the past 22 years, suggesting that service to society remains central to his thinking.