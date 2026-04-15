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HomeNewsIndiaPunjab Govt Withdraws Raghav Chadha’s Security; Centre May Grant Z-Category Cover

Punjab Govt Withdraws Raghav Chadha’s Security; Centre May Grant Z-Category Cover

Punjab govt (AAP) withdraws Raghav Chadha’s security. Centre may give Z cover in Delhi & Punjab, Y+ elsewhere. He removed as RS Deputy Leader, replaced by Ashok Mittal amid party rift.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 01:24 PM (IST)

The Punjab government led by the Aam Aadmi Party has withdrawn the security cover for Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. Meanwhile, there is now discussion that the Central Government may provide him Z-category security. As per the emerging arrangement, Chadha is expected to receive Z security cover in Delhi and Punjab, while Y-plus security may be applicable in other locations.

The security withdrawal comes from the government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Recently, the Aam Aadmi Party also removed Chadha from the post of Deputy Leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha and restricted him from speaking in the House. He has been replaced by Ashok Mittal as the party’s Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha.

In a related development, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on Ashok Mittal’s residence in Jalandhar and at his private university on the same day.

‘I Can Not Be Defeated’: Raghav Chadha

Amid ongoing tensions within the party, relations between Raghav Chadha and the Aam Aadmi Party have reportedly remained strained for some time. Following his removal from responsibilities, Chadha responded with a series of video statements addressing the allegations made against him.

Reacting to being restricted from speaking in the Rajya Sabha, he said, “I can be silenced, but I cannot be defeated.”

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Input By : Jagvinder Patiyal

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhagwant Mann Z+ Security Y Security Raghav Chadha AAP Ashok Mittal Punjab Withdraws Raghav Chadha Security Internal Rift In AAP
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