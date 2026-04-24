Raghav Chadha To Join BJP: Six Other AAP RS MPs Announce Move To BJP. Who Are They?

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HomeNewsIndiaRaghav Chadha To Join BJP: Six Other AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Announce Move To BJP. Who Are They?

Raghav Chadha To Join BJP: Six Other AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Announce Move To BJP. Who Are They?

Raghav Chadha announced joining BJP with 2/3rd AAP Rajya Sabha MPs, citing constitutional provisions. The move deals a major blow to Arvind Kejriwal.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Raghav Chadha announced Rajya Sabha MPs merging with BJP.
  • Over two-thirds of AAP Rajya Sabha MPs are joining.

Raghav Chadha has announced that he will join the BJP along with a 2/3rd members belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs in the Rajya Sabha, dealing a major blow to former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal weeks after he was demoted within the party.

"We have decided that we, the 2/3rd members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP," Raghav Chadha said on Friday while addressing a presser.

Who are the other members?

Other Than Chadha, the members are:n Harbhajan Singh, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Swati Maliwal, Rajendra Gupta and Vikran Sahani. 

Raghav Chadha said, “In the Rajya Sabha, the Aam Aadmi Party has 10 MPs. More than two-thirds of them are with us in this initiative. They have already signed, and this morning we submitted all the required documentation, including signed letters and other formal paperwork, to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha."

"As I mentioned, more than two-thirds of the MPs are supporting us, and we will provide you with the complete list shortly. Three of them are present here before you. In addition, there is world-class cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikram Sahney, and Swati Maliwal. The three present here are Ashok (Mittal) ji, Sandeep Pathak, and myself," he added. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which political party is Raghav Chadha planning to join?

Raghav Chadha has announced his intention to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He stated this decision was made by a significant portion of AAP Rajya Sabha MPs.

How many Aam Aadmi Party MPs in the Rajya Sabha are joining the BJP?

More than two-thirds of the Aam Aadmi Party's 10 MPs in the Rajya Sabha are joining the BJP. Chadha stated that the required documentation for this has been submitted.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
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