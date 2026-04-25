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HomeNewsIndiaKejriwal Tried To Reassure AAP MPs, They Quit Ahead Of Meeting: Report

Kejriwal Tried To Reassure AAP MPs, They Quit Ahead Of Meeting: Report

Arvind Kejriwal’s attempt to placate dissenting AAP MPs reportedly failed as seven leaders quit the party and joined the BJP before meeting him, dealing a major blow to the party.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 10:26 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Arvind Kejriwal's attempt to retain MPs failed as resignations preceded his meeting.
  • Seven AAP MPs quit, citing deviation from party ideals, and joined BJP.
  • Internal discussions about leadership changes fueled the mass resignation.
  • AAP alleges BJP orchestrated

Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal reportedly attempted to defuse internal tensions within the party by offering reassurances to dissenting MPs, but the effort fell through as several leaders resigned before meeting him.

Kejriwal had invited the MPs to his residence on Friday evening to address their concerns. However, the meeting did not materialise, as the lawmakers had already decided to exit the party earlier, according to a report by NDTV.

Mass Exit Jolts AAP

The development comes after seven AAP MPs, including Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahni, and Swati Maliwal, quit the party and merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Chadha said the decision stemmed from concerns that the party had deviated from its founding ideals.

Decision Taken Before Meeting Kejriwal

According to the NDTV report, Kejriwal had proposed that at least five of the six dissatisfied leaders could be given tickets in the next term if they chose to resign now.

He is believed to have told them that if they had apprehensions, they could step down and would be considered again in future elections.

Despite the outreach, the MPs had already made up their minds by Thursday morning to leave the party. Initially, they had not coordinated as a group, but discussions gained momentum after Chadha was replaced as Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha by Mittal.

Ironically, Mittal, who replaced Chadha in the Rajya Sabha, also joined the group that exited the party.

BJP Welcomes Leaders, AAP Alleges Poaching

The BJP welcomed the leaders, with party president Nitin Nabin greeting them.

Meanwhile, AAP accused the BJP of orchestrating “Operation Lotus” to lure its MPs and weaken its governance, particularly in Punjab.

"The AAP that I nurtured with my blood and sweat and to which I gave 15 years of my youth has completely strayed from its principles, values and core morals," Raghav Chadha told reporters.

He added that the merger followed constitutional provisions allowing two-thirds of a party’s MPs to join another party.

The exit marks one of the biggest crises for the AAP since its formation 14 years ago, raising questions about internal cohesion and political strategy ahead of upcoming electoral challenges and elections in Punjab.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did several AAP MPs resign from the party?

Several AAP MPs resigned because they felt the party had deviated from its founding ideals and principles. They believed the party had strayed from its core values and morals.

Did Arvind Kejriwal meet with the dissenting AAP MPs?

Arvind Kejriwal invited the MPs to his residence to address their concerns, but the meeting did not materialize. The MPs had already decided to resign before the scheduled meeting.

Who were some of the AAP MPs that resigned and joined the BJP?

Seven AAP MPs, including Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahni, and Swati Maliwal, quit the party and merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

What was the AAP's response to the MPs joining the BJP?

The AAP accused the BJP of orchestrating 'Operation Lotus' to lure its MPs and weaken its governance, especially in Punjab. The BJP welcomed the leaders into their party.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 25 Apr 2026 10:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
BJP AAP Raghav Chadha ARVIND KEJRIWAL
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