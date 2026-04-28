Raghav Chadha Following Only Two BJP Leaders On Instagram. Who Are They? 

Raghav Chadha has come under the spotlight days after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, not just for his political move but also for his social media activity. The Rajya Sabha MP, who recently switched sides, faced trolling online after a noticeable drop in his Instagram followers shortly after his entry into the BJP.





Nearly five days into his new political innings, Chadha’s social media presence continues to draw attention. He currently follows around 70 accounts on Instagram, including news platforms and a mix of political entities. Among prominent names, he follows Narendra Modi and BJP national president Nitin Nabin, indicating alignment with the party’s top leadership.

Raghav Chadha On Instagram

However, what has surprised many is the absence of the BJP’s official Instagram handle from his following list. At the same time, Chadha continues to follow the Indian National Congress, a key opposition party, which has further fueled online chatter and speculation.

His activity on X (formerly Twitter) has also come under scrutiny. Chadha follows over 700 accounts on the platform, and notably, the official handle of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) -- his former party -- still features in that list. This has raised questions among political observers and social media users about whether the transition is fully reflected in his digital affiliations.

While political leaders often take time to realign their public and online presence after switching parties, Chadha’s case has sparked a wider debate on optics in the digital age. His follower list, now under the scanner, highlights how closely public figures are being watched not just for their statements, but also for their clicks.