Raghav Chadha Faces Gen Z Backlash, Loses 1 Million Instagram Followers in 24 Hrs

A day after triggering a major political shake-up by quitting the Aam Aadmi Party and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha appears to be facing a sharp digital backlash, particularly from younger voters.

While political defections often reshape party dynamics, this reaction played out swiftly on social media.

Sharp Fall In Instagram

In an era where online presence mirrors public sentiment, Chadha’s Instagram following reportedly dropped from 14.6 million to 13.5 million within 24 hours of his announcement—a decline of nearly one million followers.

NCP (SP) Spokesperson Anish Gawande flagged the trend online, calling it a Gen Z-driven “unfollow campaign.” He remarked, that the internet can make one a hero overnight, and bring one down just as quickly.

"A viral GenZ “unfollow” campaign on Instagram has led to Raghav Chadha’s followers dropping by 10 lakhs in 24 hours. The internet can make you a hero overnight. The internet can also bring you down to zero overnight …" he said.

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