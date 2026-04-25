Raghav Chadha Faces Gen Z Backlash, Loses 1 Million Instagram Followers in 24 Hrs

Raghav Chadha's Instagram following reportedly dropped from 14.6 million to 13.5 million within 24 hours of his announcement, a decline of nearly one million followers.
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Raghav Chadha Faces Gen Z Backlash, Loses 1 Million Instagram Followers in 24 Hours
After joining BJP, Raghav Chadha faces online backlash as his Instagram followers drop by nearly 1 million in 24 hours, amid a Gen Z “unfollow” campaign flagged by Anish Gawande.
- Raghav Chadha's Instagram followers dropped significantly post-defection.
- An unfollow campaign, potentially Gen Z-driven, caused the decline.
Before You Go
BREAKING: Yogi Adityanath Slams TMC Over “Mafia Raj” in Bengal
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to Raghav Chadha's Instagram following after he joined the BJP?
What caused the sharp decline in Raghav Chadha's Instagram followers?
The decline is attributed to a Gen Z-driven 'unfollow campaign' on social media, as flagged by NCP (SP) Spokesperson Anish Gawande.
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