Raghav Chadha Faces Gen Z Backlash, Loses 1 Million Instagram Followers in 24 Hrs

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HomeNewsIndiaRaghav Chadha Faces Gen Z Backlash, Loses 1 Million Instagram Followers in 24 Hours

Raghav Chadha Faces Gen Z Backlash, Loses 1 Million Instagram Followers in 24 Hours

After joining BJP, Raghav Chadha faces online backlash as his Instagram followers drop by nearly 1 million in 24 hours, amid a Gen Z “unfollow” campaign flagged by Anish Gawande.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 05:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Raghav Chadha's Instagram followers dropped significantly post-defection.
  • An unfollow campaign, potentially Gen Z-driven, caused the decline.

A day after triggering a major political shake-up by quitting the Aam Aadmi Party and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha appears to be facing a sharp digital backlash, particularly from younger voters.

While political defections often reshape party dynamics, this reaction played out swiftly on social media.

Sharp Fall In Instagram 

In an era where online presence mirrors public sentiment, Chadha’s Instagram following reportedly dropped from 14.6 million to 13.5 million within 24 hours of his announcement—a decline of nearly one million followers.

NCP (SP) Spokesperson Anish Gawande flagged the trend online, calling it a Gen Z-driven “unfollow campaign.” He remarked, that the internet can make one a hero overnight, and bring one down just as quickly.

"A viral GenZ “unfollow” campaign on Instagram has led to Raghav Chadha’s followers dropping by 10 lakhs in 24 hours. The internet can make you a hero overnight. The internet can also bring you down to zero overnight …" he said.

Parineeti Also Loses Followers?

According to a social media tracking website, Parineeti Chopra reportedly lost more than 4,600 Instagram followers on April 24.It remains unclear whether the drop in followers was directly linked to the online reactions surrounding Raghav Chadha’s political development.ALSO The actor currently has 42.9 million followers on Instagram.
Also Read: Parineeti Chopra’s Insta Story After Raghav Chadha Joins BJP Gets ‘Thumbs Down’ From Internet; Actor Loses Followers

Before You Go

BREAKING: Yogi Adityanath Slams TMC Over “Mafia Raj” in Bengal

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Raghav Chadha's Instagram following after he joined the BJP?

Raghav Chadha's Instagram following reportedly dropped from 14.6 million to 13.5 million within 24 hours of his announcement, a decline of nearly one million followers.

What caused the sharp decline in Raghav Chadha's Instagram followers?

The decline is attributed to a Gen Z-driven 'unfollow campaign' on social media, as flagged by NCP (SP) Spokesperson Anish Gawande.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 25 Apr 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Swati Maliwal Raghav Chadha Harbhajan Singh Ashok Mittal Sanjay Singh Live AAP Reacts Raghav Chadha Joins BJP Raghav Chadha Loses Followers On Instagram
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