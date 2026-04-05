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HomeNewsIndiaRaghav Chadha deleted X posts critical of Modi, BJP: AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj

Raghav Chadha deleted X posts critical of Modi, BJP: AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI): Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday claimed that party MP Raghav Chadha has deleted his earlier posts on X that were critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJ.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 12:32 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI): Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday claimed that party MP Raghav Chadha has deleted his earlier posts on X that were critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

He also claimed that the Rajya Sabha MP's posts shared by AAP leaders had also disappeared from his account.

There was no immediate response from Chadha to Bharadwaj's allegations, which came amid the ongoing feud between the AAP and the Rajya Sabha MP. The spat came out in the open after the party removed Chadha as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a post on X on Saturday, Bharadwaj claimed that a search of Chadha's timeline using keywords such as "BJP" and "Modi" did not show any critical remarks. Only two posts mentioning Modi remain and both praise the prime minister.

Posts earlier quoted by AAP leaders have also disappeared from Chadha's account, he alleged.

Describing the move as "more than a routine clean up", the Delhi AAP chief said Chadha had "reshaped his public profile on the platform".

"Raghav Chadha, who was once a sharp critic of Modi and the BJP, has completely erased his old image and presented a new, polished version of himself like one put through a washing machine," Bharadwaj said.

The way Chadha's timeline has been systematically altered reflects the level of preparation behind it, he said.

The AAP has accused Chadha of shying away from raising his voice against PM Modi and the Centre in Parliament and instead engaging in "soft PR". Chadha, however, has dismissed the allegations as "lies" and asserted that he went to Parliament to raise people's issues and not create ruckus. PTI SHB DIV DIV

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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