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A fresh political storm appears to be brewing within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as senior leader Saurabh Bharadwaj publicly criticised Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, urging him to take a more assertive stance against the BJP-led central government.

The remarks came in response to Chadha’s first statement after being removed as the party’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, a decision that has fuelled speculation of internal discord within the party.

‘Use Parliament for Real Issues, Not Soft PR’

In a video message, Bharadwaj questioned Chadha’s approach in Parliament, asking why he was hesitant to raise pressing issues concerning Punjab and the nation, instead of focusing on what he described as “soft PR” topics like “samosas”.

“Raghav bhai, I just watched your video. We are all soldiers of Arvind Kejriwal ji. We learned only one thing, the one who gets scared is as good as dead. Our job is to raise people’s issues and question the government directly,” Bharadwaj said.

He argued that the government does not respond to “soft PR speeches” and alleged that those who raise serious concerns often face action, including FIRs and social media restrictions. Given the limited speaking time available to smaller parties in Parliament, Bharadwaj stressed that it should be used to address significant national matters rather than “trivial issues”.

Just saw ur video Raghav bhai.

I just want to say - “जो डर गया, समझो मर गया” pic.twitter.com/cgXN9cI4aG — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) April 3, 2026

Questions Chadha’s Silence on Key Political Actions

Bharadwaj further accused Chadha of staying away from key opposition actions, including not supporting moves against the government and avoiding parliamentary walkouts on major issues.

“Across the country, genuine voters’ names are being removed and fake votes created. When opposition parties tried to bring a motion against the Chief Election Commissioner, you refused to sign it,” he claimed.

He also questioned Chadha’s absence during critical moments for the party, alleging that he remained silent when party leaders faced legal action and when AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested.

“You represent Punjab. You must raise Punjab’s issues. Why are you afraid to do so?” Bharadwaj asked, urging Chadha to adopt a more fearless approach.

Chadha Defends Himself, Questions Party’s Move

The row erupted after AAP replaced Chadha with Ashok Mittal as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. While Chadha remained silent initially, he later released a video asking whether it was a “crime” to raise public interest issues in Parliament.

Chadha has previously drawn attention for highlighting everyday concerns affecting citizens in the Upper House.

AAP Leaders Join Chorus of Criticism

Adding to the internal pressure, AAP’s national media chief Anurag Dhanda also took a swipe at Chadha, accusing him of becoming reluctant to speak against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“For the past few years, you have become afraid. You are afraid to speak against Modi and raise real issues,” Dhanda said, reinforcing the party’s emphasis on “fearlessness”.

He echoed Bharadwaj’s criticism over the use of parliamentary time, stating that limited speaking opportunities should be used to address critical national concerns rather than less significant matters.