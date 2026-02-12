Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India Set To Acquire 114 Rafale Jets As Rs 3.25 Lakh Crore Deal Gets DAC Nod

India Set To Acquire 114 Rafale Jets As Rs 3.25 Lakh Crore Deal Gets DAC Nod

India's Defence Acquisition Council approved a Rs 3.25 lakh crore deal to acquire 114 Rafale fighter jets, significantly boosting the Indian Air Force's combat strength.

By : Neeraj Rajput | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 02:00 PM (IST)

India has taken a major step toward strengthening its air combat capabilities, with the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approving the purchase of 114 Rafale fighter jets in a deal estimated at around Rs 3.25 lakh crore, according to sources. The decision, cleared under the leadership of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, significantly enhances the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) long-term modernization roadmap.

The move follows the earlier induction of 36 Rafale aircraft acquired from France under a previous agreement, marking a substantial expansion of India’s advanced fighter fleet.

India Set To Acquire 114 Rafale Jets 

The Ministry of Defence has cleared the acquisition of six long-range maritime surveillance aircraft, P-8I, for the Indian Navy. The Indian Air Force already operates 12 P-8I aircraft, and these six will be added to the existing fleet.

The deal is estimated at around $3 billion, or approximately Rs 27,000 crore. Notably, this marks the first defence agreement between the two countries following the recent trade pact between India and the United States.

The procurement comes under the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) programme, which has faced delays over several years. Officials indicate that India is expected to finalise the acquisition of the Rafale F4 variant through a government-to-government agreement with France, as per reports.

The formal signing of the contract is anticipated during French President Emmanuel Macron’s forthcoming visit to India.

More Than Just Aircraft

The planned acquisition includes 88 single-seat fighters and 26 twin-seat trainer variants, all tailored for land-based operations. However, the agreement extends well beyond the aircraft themselves.

The package is expected to cover advanced weapon systems, simulators, spare parts, training facilities, and long-term maintenance and logistical support. Importantly, this deal is separate from the Indian Navy’s procurement of 26 Rafale-Marine jets intended for aircraft carrier deployment.

India To Lead Global Rafale Fleet

Beyond addressing immediate operational needs, the agreement aims to position India as a central hub for the production, maintenance, and upgrade of Rafale aircraft.

Once all deliveries are completed, the Indian Air Force’s Rafale fleet will grow to nearly 150 aircraft. When combined with the Navy’s 26 Rafale-M jets, India’s total inventory will reach approximately 176 Rafales.

About the author Neeraj Rajput

Neeraj Rajput is working as Associate Editor with ABP News covering military & security issues. He has been with ABP News (and its earlier avatar Star News) from the past more than 14 years. Neeraj Rajput has been covering defence related issues in length and breadth of the country right from the Siachen glacier to under the sea in submarine and from Jammu & Kashmir to Thar desert in west to Nagaland & Manipur in the far-east. Apart from covering conflict news alongside China & Pakistan border, he has been among the few select Indian journalist who has covered world’s most fortified border, DMZ on North-South Korea (including the historical Korean summit on the Koreran border in 2018).
Published at : 12 Feb 2026 01:52 PM (IST)
