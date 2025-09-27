Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaR Venkataramani Re-appointed Attorney General Of India For 2 More Years From October 1

R Venkataramani Re-appointed Attorney General Of India For 2 More Years From October 1

Appointed in 2022, Venkataramani, a seasoned lawyer with expertise in constitutional and tax law, advises the government and represents it in court.

By : PTI | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 12:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Senior advocate R Venkataramani was on Friday re-appointed as the attorney general of India for two years, the law ministry said.

Venkataramani has been re-appointed as the top law officer of the country effective October 1. His present three-year term ends on September 30.

"The President is pleased to re-appoint Shri R Venkataramani, Senior Advocate, as Attorney General for India for a further period of two years with effect from 01.10.2025," the notification read.

Venkataramani (75) succeeded veteran jurist K K Venugopal as the attorney general (AG) on September 30, 2022. He entered the office the next day.

The attorney general is a constitutional position and is appointed by the president on the recommendation of the Union government.

The AG enjoys the right to appear in any court in the country.

Besides handling government litigations, the AG also advises the government on complex legal issues.

Born on April 13, 1950 in Puducherry, Venkatamanani has practised in the Supreme Court for decades.

He has practised in various branches of law, prominently constitutional law, the law of indirect taxes, human rights law, civil and criminal laws, consumer law, as well as laws relating to services.

He has represented the Centre, several state governments, universities, public sector undertakings in their major litigations in the Supreme Court and various high courts.

Venkataramani enrolled in July 1977 in the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and moved to the Supreme Court in 1979.

He was designated as a senior advocate by the apex court in 1997. He was also a member of the Law Commission in 2010. PTI NAB RC

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 12:31 PM (IST)
INDIA
