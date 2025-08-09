Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaMumbai Pays Tribute To Martyrs On 83rd Anniv Of Quit India Movement In August Kranti Maidan

Mumbai Pays Tribute To Martyrs On 83rd Anniv Of Quit India Movement In August Kranti Maidan

Launched by Mahatma Gandhi, the Quit India Movement, which began on August 9, 1942, was a decisive call to end British Rule and was a turning point in the country's freedom struggle.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 12:12 PM (IST)

Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) People from all walks of life, including political leaders, paid tribute to martyrs at the  to mark the 83rd anniversary of the 'Quit India' Movement on Saturday. Launched by Mahatma Gandhi, the Quit India Movement, which began on August 9, 1942, was a decisive call to end British Rule and was a turning point in the country's freedom struggle.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, accompanied by Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, offered floral tributes to the statue of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak in Girgaum Chowpatty and walked till the August Kranti Maidan, where they laid a wreath at the martyrs' memorial.

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, in a post on X, paid tributes to the martyrs of the freedom struggle.

"On this day, the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, expressed his resolve with 'Do or Die', urging Indians to fight bravely against the British and issuing a stern warning to the unjust British rule to quit India," he wrote.

This sparked a wave of discontent among people, the movement gained greater intensity and a crucial step was taken towards the path of independence, he said.

Senior NCP leader and Minister Chhagan Bhujbal paid floral tributes at the martyrs' memorial, and school children and citizens also visited the historic ground, previously known as Gowalia Tank, from where the movement was launched.

Taking to X, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, "On this day in 1942, Mahatma Gandhi gave the message of 'Do or Die' and gave a call for the Quit India Movement against the British. The August revolution was not just a call for freedom, but a firm resolve of collective determination of all Indians for independence." "On this historic day, we pay our heartfelt tributes to all freedom fighters who staked everything for the country and displayed sacrifice, dedication and valour," he said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 12:12 PM (IST)
Quit India Movement MUMBAI
