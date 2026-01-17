Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPunjabi Singer Dilnoor Receives Threat Call Seeking Rs 10 Crore Ransom From B Praak

Punjabi Singer Dilnoor Receives Threat Call Seeking Rs 10 Crore Ransom From B Praak

Punjabi singers Dilnoor and Amar Noori have approached police after receiving separate threat calls, prompting investigations into extortion and impersonation.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 09:54 AM (IST)

Punjabi singer Dilnoor has lodged a formal complaint with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Mohali after receiving a threatening phone call linked to an alleged extortion demand targeting his close friend, Bollywood and Punjabi playback singer B Praak. Police have confirmed that a probe is underway to trace the caller and verify the origin of the threat.

Caller Claims Identity, Issues Ransom Demand

In his complaint, Dilnoor stated that the caller identified himself as Arju Bishnoi and instructed him to pass on a message to B Praak. The caller allegedly demanded that B Praak pay a ransom of ₹10 crore within a week. According to Dilnoor, the caller warned of severe consequences if the demand was ignored, prompting him to immediately approach law enforcement, as reported by ANI.

The threat has been treated as serious by the authorities, given the specific monetary demand and the direct warning of harm in case of non-compliance.

Missed International Calls Raised Initial Suspicion

Dilnoor told the police that the incident unfolded over a span of two days. On January 5, he noticed two missed calls from an international number, which he chose not to answer. The following day, January 6, he received another call, this time from a different foreign number.

During the conversation, Dilnoor reportedly sensed something unusual and disconnected the call. His suspicions deepened soon after, when he received a voice message from the same caller.

Voice Message Repeats Threat

According to the complaint, the voice note reiterated the ransom demand and threatened serious harm to B Praak if the money was not paid within the stipulated time. Alarmed by the explicit nature of the message, Dilnoor preserved the call details and audio message before approaching the SSP Mohali.

Police said the material provided by the singer will play a crucial role in identifying the accused and determining whether the call has links to any organised extortion network.

Police Launch Investigation

Following the complaint, police have registered the matter and begun analysing call records, including the international numbers used to contact Dilnoor. Efforts are underway to trace the location of the caller and establish the authenticity of the identity claimed during the call.

Officials have assured that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety of those involved and to prevent any escalation. The investigation is ongoing, and further action will depend on the findings of the technical and field inquiries.

Related Video

Indian Merchant Navy Seafarer Arrested in Iran, Parents Plead for Government Intervention

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 09:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
PUNJAB
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
Cities
Delhi Wakes Up To Bitter Cold As Mercury Dips To 4.3°C; Toxic Air, Fog Disrupt Flights
Delhi Wakes Up To Bitter Cold As Mercury Dips To 4.3°C; Toxic Air, Fog Disrupt Flights
World
Tariff Threats As Trump Presses Allies To Back US Claim On Greenland
Tariff Threats As Trump Presses Allies To Back US Claim On Greenland
India
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
Advertisement

Videos

Indian Merchant Navy Seafarer Arrested in Iran, Parents Plead for Government Intervention
Politics: BJP Wave Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls as Thackeray Stronghold in Mumbai Shows Signs of Crumbling
Politics: BJP Alliance Leads Early BMC Trends as Marker Ink Row Sparks Fresh Political Clash
Politics: BJP Alliance Extends Lead in Early BMC Trends as Counting Continues in 46-Ward Batches
Politics: Thackeray Brothers Lead in Their Strongholds as BJP Alliance Maintains Edge in Early BMC Trends
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget