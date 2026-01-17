Punjabi Singer Dilnoor Receives Threat Call Seeking Rs 10 Crore Ransom From B Praak

Punjabi singer Dilnoor has lodged a formal complaint with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Mohali after receiving a threatening phone call linked to an alleged extortion demand targeting his close friend, Bollywood and Punjabi playback singer B Praak. Police have confirmed that a probe is underway to trace the caller and verify the origin of the threat.

Caller Claims Identity, Issues Ransom Demand

In his complaint, Dilnoor stated that the caller identified himself as Arju Bishnoi and instructed him to pass on a message to B Praak. The caller allegedly demanded that B Praak pay a ransom of ₹10 crore within a week. According to Dilnoor, the caller warned of severe consequences if the demand was ignored, prompting him to immediately approach law enforcement, as reported by ANI.

The threat has been treated as serious by the authorities, given the specific monetary demand and the direct warning of harm in case of non-compliance.

Missed International Calls Raised Initial Suspicion

Dilnoor told the police that the incident unfolded over a span of two days. On January 5, he noticed two missed calls from an international number, which he chose not to answer. The following day, January 6, he received another call, this time from a different foreign number.

During the conversation, Dilnoor reportedly sensed something unusual and disconnected the call. His suspicions deepened soon after, when he received a voice message from the same caller.

Voice Message Repeats Threat

According to the complaint, the voice note reiterated the ransom demand and threatened serious harm to B Praak if the money was not paid within the stipulated time. Alarmed by the explicit nature of the message, Dilnoor preserved the call details and audio message before approaching the SSP Mohali.

Police said the material provided by the singer will play a crucial role in identifying the accused and determining whether the call has links to any organised extortion network.

Police Launch Investigation

Following the complaint, police have registered the matter and begun analysing call records, including the international numbers used to contact Dilnoor. Efforts are underway to trace the location of the caller and establish the authenticity of the identity claimed during the call.

Officials have assured that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety of those involved and to prevent any escalation. The investigation is ongoing, and further action will depend on the findings of the technical and field inquiries.