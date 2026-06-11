Punjab Woman Doctor Found Dead; Family Alleges Husband's Affair, Abuse And Rs 2.5-Crore Loan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police investigating all family allegations, husband uncontactable.

A woman doctor was found dead at her residence in Punjab's Jalandhar on Wednesday, prompting a police investigation after her family accused her estranged husband of prolonged harassment, physical abuse and financial wrongdoing. The deceased, identified as Dr Meenakshi, was found hanging inside her home in Kewal Vihar. Authorities have launched an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding her death, while allegations made by her family are also being examined.

Police officials said the house was locked from the inside when they arrived at the scene. “Legal formalities are underway,” Station House Officer Sushil Kumar of Division No. 6 said. He added that Dr Meenakshi's husband had not yet been questioned and that his phone was currently switched off.

Family Alleges History Of Domestic Abuse

Dr Meenakshi had been married to Dr Piyush, the owner of National Eye Hospital in Jalandhar, since October 2018. According to her family, the relationship had been troubled for several years, as per reports. Her mother alleged that Dr Piyush was involved in an extramarital relationship with a nurse employed at his hospital. She claimed that Meenakshi became aware of the alleged affair after reviewing CCTV footage.

She further alleged that after some incidents, Piyush would contact family members and admit wrongdoing. The allegations have not been independently verified, and police have not publicly commented on the claims.

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Allegations Of Financial Irregularities

The victim's father also raised concerns over what he described as financial misconduct involving his daughter. According to him, Meenakshi discovered a loan worth Rs 2.5 crore had allegedly been taken in her name without her knowledge. He claimed the money was partly used to purchase a vehicle and partly invested in the hospital.

The family believes the discovery caused significant emotional distress, particularly as Meenakshi was preparing to purchase a house independently after separating from her husband.

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Couple Had Been Living Separately

Family members said Meenakshi had been residing separately since July 2025 and was exploring legal options to end the marriage. They stated that she had been considering divorce and was attempting to rebuild her life independently. According to relatives, she was in the process of arranging a home purchase when she learned about the disputed loan.

The revelation, they allege, further aggravated the difficulties she had already been facing.

A purported CCTV video allegedly showing Dr Piyush with another woman has circulated on social media. However, the authenticity of the footage has not been verified, and authorities have not confirmed its contents.

(If anyone faces mental health issues or knows anyone having suicidal feelings, they can seek emotional support with helpline numbers from suicide prevention organizations in the state. Aasra 24x7 Helpline: 022 2754 6669, 9820466726)