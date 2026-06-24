Punjab villages will be most developed in country, sarpanches must lead change: CM Mann

Bathinda, Jun 23 (PTI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said villages in the state must become the most developed in the country and called upon sarpanches to lead the transformation of rural Punjab.

Interacting with sarpanches and panchs from Rampura Phul and Talwandi Sabo during a 'Sarpanch Milni' programme here, Mann said the Punjab government was committed to the overall development of villages and would ensure there was no shortage of funds for rural development works.

He urged panchayats to utilise government grants wisely and ensure that every section of society benefits from development projects.

The chief minister said priority should be given to education, rural infrastructure, libraries, schools and solar-powered facilities to ensure balanced growth in villages.

Mann described sarpanches as the backbone of democracy at the grassroots level, saying that they remain directly connected with people and understand local issues better than anyone else.

He said a capable sarpanch can bring significant changes to a village and improve the lives of its residents.

The chief minister said the interaction programme was aimed at understanding village-level concerns and finding solutions to them.

He asserted that sufficient grants were being provided to villages and stressed that the funds must be used honestly and efficiently.

During the meeting, discussions were also held on the state government's achievements, including providing jobs on merit and improving the quality of education.

Rural development projects and the supply of canal water to farmers also figured prominently in the discussions.

Mann said panchayats play an important role in implementing government policies and welfare schemes at the grassroots level.

He urged sarpanches to closely monitor development works and ensure transparency in their execution.

Expressing concern over factionalism in villages, the chief minister called upon Sarpanches to rise above political and social divisions.

Once elected, a sarpanch represents the entire village and should work impartially for the welfare of all residents, he said.

Mann also appreciated villages that elected panchayats unanimously, saying that such decisions strengthen social harmony and accelerate development.

Highlighting the growing participation of women in local governance, the chief minister encouraged women sarpanches to play a larger role in public life and politics.

He said women have excelled in almost every field and should now contribute more actively to decision-making processes.

Mann said education, representation and economic opportunities are key to women's empowerment.

Greater participation of women in politics would strengthen democracy and help build a progressive and prosperous Punjab, he added. PTI VSD KSI KSI

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