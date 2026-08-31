Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This marks ABVP's second consecutive presidential victory at Punjab University.

ABVP’s Ankit Bidhan has won the Punjab University student union election for the president’s post, defeating AAP’s student wing ASAP candidate Aadil Brar. Bidhan secured 3,149 votes, while Brar finished second. The NSUI candidate stood third. The result marks the ABVP’s second consecutive win for the president’s post after the organisation secured the position for the first time last year. The victory has also sparked celebrations within the Punjab ABVP, which hailed the result as another strong mandate from students.

ABVP Takes Top Spot

Bidhan defeated Brar by a margin of 513 votes. Earlier in the counting, after votes from the Chemistry department’s 57th department were counted, ABVP had secured 2,287 votes, while ASAP had 1,767 votes. NSUI candidate Gurman also had 1,767 votes, while SATH candidate Dashanpreet had 1,052.

Following Bidhan’s victory, the Punjab ABVP celebrated the result on social media, saying students had once again chosen the organisation.

The win is significant for ABVP as it follows its first-ever victory in the Punjab University student union presidential election last year.

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More ABVP Wins

ABVP also announced victories in other student elections in Chandigarh.

At Post Graduate Government College for Girls in Sector 11, Bhavya Sharma was elected president of the Students’ Council, while Khushi was chosen as vice-president. ABVP described the result as a “historic mandate” and said it reflected students’ support for its leadership.

At the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), ABVP candidate Tavisha Jindal won the department representative election. ABVP said the result represented the students’ mandate for leadership and change.

ABVP congratulated the winners and said the results showed that confidence in its student leadership remained strong across institutions in Chandigarh.

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