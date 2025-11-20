Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaUnclaimed Body Taken To Cremation Ground In Garbage Vehicle In Phagwara; Sparks Outrage

Phagwara residents are outraged after an unclaimed body was transported to cremation in a garbage truck instead of the hospital ambulance.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 11:12 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Public anger has erupted in Phagwara after a shocking case emerged in which an unclaimed body was transported from the Civil Hospital to the cremation ground in a municipal garbage collection vehicle. The incident came to light when journalists recorded hospital staff placing the body into the trolley, with the footage rapidly circulating online and drawing sharp criticism.

Unclaimed Body Transported In Garbage Truck

Authorities stated that the body had been found at the railway station. Since no relatives came forward, hospital staff arranged to send it for cremation. However, instead of using the hospital’s available government ambulance, the body was moved in a garbage vehicle — a decision that has raised serious concerns, as per PTI.

The municipal vehicle driver claimed this was not unusual, saying such bodies were routinely shifted in the same manner. Phagwara Municipal Corporation Mayor Rampal Uppal said he had no prior knowledge of the practice and assured that strict action would follow. He added that a formal probe would be initiated to fix responsibility.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jashanjit Singh confirmed that he had written to the civil surgeon seeking an explanation and a detailed report. He noted that the hospital has an ambulance and questioned why it was not deployed, reported India Today. Singh said the use of a garbage trolley to transport bodies was unacceptable, adding that accountability would be ensured.

The episode has sparked widespread outrage among residents, who have questioned the respect accorded to unclaimed bodies and the apparent failure in hospital and civic procedures. Officials have promised corrective steps and disciplinary action against those involved.

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 11:12 AM (IST)
