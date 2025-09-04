Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Punjab Reels Under Worst Floods In 25 Years; 37 Dead, 1,655 Villages Affected — Updates

In Punjab, the flooding has been aggravated by the release of water from upstream dams, submerging villages and triggering large-scale waterlogging in towns and cities.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 03:36 PM (IST)
Punjab is in the grip of one of its most severe flood crises in decades, as days of heavy rainfall and overflowing rivers have left widespread devastation across the state. At least 37 people have died, and more than 1.75 lakh acres of farmland—mostly paddy fields—are under water.

The flooding has been aggravated by the release of water from upstream dams, submerging villages and triggering large-scale waterlogging in towns and cities. Official data show that 1,655 villages have been affected, with Gurdaspur (324 villages) the worst hit, followed by Amritsar (190), Kapurthala (123), Hoshiarpur (121), Sangrur (107), and Ferozepur (111), as per ANI.

Punjab Floods: Relief and Rescue Efforts

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Army are spearheading rescue missions, evacuating stranded residents and delivering food, medicines, and essentials. The Punjab government has declared the entire state disaster-affected. Chief Secretary KAPS Sinha has activated emergency protocols, directing departments such as Public Works, Water Resources, and Powercom to restore damaged infrastructure and utilities.

Punjab Weather Outlook

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a decline in rainfall from Thursday, raising hopes of relief. However, IMD Chandigarh has warned of moderate showers in Mansa, Sangrur, Barnala, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Bathinda, Ludhiana, Rupnagar, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, SBS Nagar, and Hoshiarpur.

With 253.7 mm of rainfall, August was the wettest month in Punjab in 25 years, IMD data show.

Human Stories Of Resilience

Amid tragedy, stories of resilience are emerging. In Ruknewala village, Ferozepur, elderly resident Kashmir Kaur was rescued after spending ten days alone in her submerged home. Reluctant to leave the house she built through years of labor, she was finally evacuated by NDRF and Army teams, reunited with her five sons waiting nearby.

In Kapurthala, Hanspal Traders, a railway coach component manufacturer, has repurposed its facilities to build boats for relief operations. The firm has also released its designs publicly, encouraging other manufacturers, particularly those in agricultural machinery, to join the relief efforts.

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 03:36 PM (IST)
PUNJAB
