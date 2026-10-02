Punjab Police uncovers extortion racket inside Ludhiana jail, six booked

Ludhiana (PB), Oct 1 (PTI): Punjab Police on Thursday said it has uncovered an extortion racket allegedly being run inside Ludhiana Central Jail by notorious gangster Harsimran Singh Mand.

They have booked Mand and five other inmates -- Jagveer Singh, Jatinder Singh, Abhey, Sukhman and Gurjeet Singh -- for extorting money from fellow prisoners and assaulting them when demands were not met.

The matter came to light after two undertrials -- Rupesh Puri and Neeraj Adya, who were lodged in barrack number 6 in an abetment-to-suicide case involving an NRI -- were brutally thrashed by inmates of barrack number 4.

According to the complaint filed by Assistant Superintendent Rishavpal Goyal, the accused not only assaulted the victims but also forced them to arrange Rs 2 lakh.

Using a smuggled keypad mobile phone, they made Neeraj call a friend outside and directed him to hand over the cash to their associate near Alamgir Road.

Acting on a tip-off from the jail superintendent, officials searched Mand's barrack and recovered a keypad phone with a SIM card.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Gurdial Singh said an FIR has been registered under Section 308(4) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 42(2) of the Punjab Prisons and Correctional Services Act, 2026.

Police will seek production warrants of the accused and probe how the mobile phone was smuggled into the jail and how aides outside collected the extortion money, he said. PTI COR CHS RUK

RUK

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