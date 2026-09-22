Punjab Calls ‘No Uniform’ Police Circular Fake, Rebuts Opposition Claims Over Security Advisory

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Opposition now demands forensic examination after police denial.

The Punjab Police on Tuesday rejected reports that it had issued an official advisory asking personnel to take additional personal security measures, including avoiding uniforms while travelling to and from duty. The alleged document triggered a political controversy after Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Raja Warring and Akali Dal general secretary Bikram Majithia shared it publicly, presenting it as an advisory issued by the Inspector General of Police, Border Range, Amritsar.

The purported communication was reportedly addressed to the Senior Superintendents of Police in Amritsar Rural, Batala, Gurdaspur and Pathankot. However, the police department denied issuing any such document.

Document Triggers Row

The document circulating online was dated September 18 and reportedly contained several instructions concerning the movement and safety of police personnel. According to the version shared by the opposition leaders, officers were advised against unnecessarily wearing uniforms while travelling to or returning from their places of duty. The purported instructions also called for greater caution when personnel entered markets, residential areas and other public locations, as per reports.

The alleged advisory reportedly suggested that officers keep their movements less predictable, including by varying their modes of transport and routes. Personnel were also purportedly advised against travelling alone and were asked to follow the Buddy Pair System.

The document further reportedly instructed police personnel to keep senior officers and control rooms informed about their departure and safe arrival.

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Uniform Rule Draws Attention

One of the most prominent points in the purported advisory concerned police uniforms. According to the document circulated by Warring and Majithia, personnel were allegedly told to change into civilian clothing before leaving their homes or police stations and to avoid displaying anything that could identify them as members of the police force.

This reportedly included badges, identity cards and other police equipment that could reveal their occupation.

The purported instructions also called for changes in established movement patterns. Officers were reportedly told to avoid travelling in fixed groups, following regular schedules or repeatedly using the same mode of transport.

At police checkpoints and nakas, the document allegedly recommended maintaining security coverage around the entire location, avoiding the concentration of personnel in one place and positioning an armed sentry at a secure point.

The Punjab Police, however, maintained that the document being circulated was not an official advisory issued by the department.

Opposition Questions Law Order

The alleged advisory quickly became a political issue, with opposition leaders using it to question the law-and-order situation in Punjab under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Warring and Majithia circulated the document while arguing that its reported contents indicated growing security concerns among police personnel.

Majithia went further, alleging that the police force had been weakened under the state government. He also referred to audio recordings that he claimed featured police officers expressing helplessness in dealing with gangster networks.

The Akali Dal leader questioned whether the state's security situation had deteriorated to such an extent that police personnel themselves were being advised to conceal their identities while travelling.

Majithia also alleged that fear had spread among ordinary residents and said the chief minister should step down if he was unable to govern Punjab effectively.



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Majithia Seeks Verification

The police department's denial did not end the controversy. After authorities rejected the authenticity of the alleged advisory, Majithia demanded an independent forensic examination of the document. He argued that such a process should establish whether the communication was genuine or fabricated.

The dispute has consequently shifted from the contents of the alleged security instructions to the question of who issued the document and whether it originated within the Punjab Police.

For now, the police department has rejected the claim that it formally circulated the advisory. The opposition, meanwhile, has continued to use the document and the wider allegations surrounding it to question the state government's handling of law and order.