Petrol Bomb Attack Targets BJP Leader Dr Tarsem Garg's Clinic Near RSS Office In Punjab

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Masked individuals threw petrol bomb at BJP leader's clinic.

Police investigate; leader denies threats; CM visit approaching.

Family received call claiming responsibility; police verify authenticity.

Attack heightened security concerns ahead of Chief Minister's visit.

A late-night attack on the clinic of a BJP leader in Punjab's Bathinda has triggered a major police investigation and heightened security concerns in the city. The incident, which involved a petrol bomb being thrown into the premises by two masked individuals, occurred just days before Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to visit the district. Authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspects while forensic and surveillance teams work to establish the motive behind the attack.

Masked Assailants Target Clinic

According to preliminary findings, two unidentified individuals arrived near the clinic of BJP leader Dr Tarsem Garg late on Monday night. Investigators believe one of the suspects remained outside the gate, lit a bottle containing petrol and hurled it into the premises. The second individual allegedly recorded the incident on a mobile device, as per reports.

The attack caused panic in the neighbourhood as a loud explosion-like sound echoed through the area. Residents rushed out of their homes and businesses to understand what had happened, but the suspects had already fled by the time people gathered at the scene.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, though the incident has raised serious concerns about security and public safety.

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Garg Says He Had Received No Threats

Dr Garg was reportedly present when the incident took place. Speaking to investigators, he stated that he was unaware of any personal rivalry that could have led to the attack and said he had not received threats prior to the incident.

The BJP leader was previously associated with the Aam Aadmi Party and had served as the party's Trade Wing Secretary in Punjab. He later joined the BJP following disagreements during municipal elections.

Police are examining whether the attack was politically motivated or linked to any other dispute.

CCTV Footage Under Examination

Law enforcement officials reached the spot shortly after receiving information about the attack. Senior officers inspected the premises, collected evidence and recorded statements from those present.

SP City Narinder Singh confirmed that two individuals were involved in the incident and said multiple police teams have been assigned to identify and apprehend the suspects.

Investigators are closely reviewing CCTV footage from the area in an effort to trace the attackers' movements before and after the incident. Technical teams are also examining digital evidence that may help establish their identities.

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Phone Call Claiming Responsibility Raises Questions

A new dimension was added to the investigation after members of Dr Garg's family reportedly received a phone call from an individual identifying himself as Shahzad Bhatti and allegedly claiming responsibility for the attack.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the authenticity of the call and are working to determine whether the caller was genuinely connected to the incident or attempting to mislead investigators.

Security Concerns Intensify Ahead Of CM Visit

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is expected to visit Bathinda in the coming days, prompting concerns over security preparedness in the region. The sensitivity of the case is further heightened by the fact that Dr Garg's wife recently contested the Bathinda Municipal Corporation elections as a BJP candidate. Additionally, the district office of the RSS is located near the targeted clinic.

Senior officers, including Bathinda DIG Harjit Singh and SSP Jyoti Yadav, visited the site to assess the situation and oversee the investigation. An FIR has been registered at Bathinda Kotwali police station, and police say efforts are underway to identify those responsible and determine the motive behind the attack.